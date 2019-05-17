CBS has ordered seven new series for the 2019–20 season. The lineup includes Chuck Lorre's sitcom "Bob Hearts Abishola" starring Folake Olowofoyeku, Billy Gardell and Shola Adewusi.

It is a love story that sees a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit, played by Gardell, fall for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant played by Olowofoyeku.

"Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America," the plot reads.

Business Insider SSA by Pulse takes you through all the reasons to be excited about this new show. Here's why this is such a groundbreaking moment in American TV history:

A Nigerian playing a Nigerian

How many times have we winced in pain as foreign actors tried to pass off as Nigerians? From Will Smith in "Concussion" to Idris Elba in Netflix's "Turn Up Charlie", we have all had to suffer as our 'Nigerianess' went through the wringer.

This is finally about to change with this new CBS show which has a Nigerian-born actor playing a Nigerian role. She was born in Nigeria as the last child of her parents - Chief Babatunji & Chief Mrs Felicia Olowofoyeku. She has since won a Best Actress Award and, Best Actress In A Fashion Film Award.

In the trailer, we see the talented Olowofoyeku speak flawless Yoruba, the kind that will make any Nigerian parent proud.

First Nigerian family

As one of the writers on the show, Gina Yashere pointed out on Twitter, Bob Hearts Abishola shows "the first Nigerian family on an American sitcom."

Legendary writer and executive producer

The show is being written and produced by award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre. He is also known as the "King of Sitcoms."

He is the brain behind all your favourite shows. The extensive list includes "Two and a Half Men," "Mike & Molly," "Mom," "Young Sheldon," "The Kominsky Method," and "The Big Bang Theory," which has been on air for 12 seasons.

Getty Foto: Getty/AFP

With Lorre, the show stands a chance of being on air for some time.

More than one Nigerian

Bob Hearts Abishola offers a double dose of Nigerianess. Apart from the lead, Olowofoyeku, you also have Abishola's cousin, Shola Adewusi whose Nigerian accent is on point.

This game-changing show premieres sometime in September 2019.