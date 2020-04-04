Spread across categories like finance, tech, art, and sports, it features 30 young entrepreneurs in Africa who are innovating their respective industries.

With Nigeria topping the list, below are the young entrepreneurs who made the list.

Every year, Forbes Africa releases a list of top 30 under 30 young Africans who are doing amazing things for themselves and for their community.

This year wasn’t any different and the publication released names of 30 Africans sourced from four categories featuring 30 in each: Business, Technology, Creatives and Sports.

Nigeria makes up the majority of honorees in the list, shedding light on the entrepreneurial and can-do spirit of the young people in the country.

South Africa and Botswana had four of their young entrepreneurs on the list. Ghana had three young people while Uganda had two of its young entrepreneurs on the list.

Cameroon, Malawi, Tanzania, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Sudan and Ivory had one young entrepreneur making the list.

Here are the Nigerians on this year’s list:

1. DJ Cuppy, 27, DJ, Founder and Director, Red Velvet Music Group

Industry: Entertainment

DJ Cuppy

2. Mr Eazi, 28, Musician and Founder, emPawa Africa

Industry: Entertainment

Mr Eazi

3. Patoranking, 29, Musician

Industry: Entertainment

Patoranking

4. Tracy Batta, 29, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Smoothie Express

Industry: Food and Beverage

Tracy Batta

5. Olajumoke Oduwole, 29, Founder and CEO and Senior Web Developer, KJK Communication Limited

Industry: Tech / software development

Olajumoke Oduwole

6. Swanky Jerry, 28, Founder, Chief Creative Officer, Swanky Signatures

Industry: Fashion

Swanky Jerry

7. Davies Okeowo, 29, Co-founder and CEO, Enterprise Hill and Competence Africa

Industry: Business Development

Davies Okeowo

8. Maryam Gwadabe, 29, Founder and CEO, Blue Sapphire Hub

Industry: ICT

Maryam Gwadabe

9. Asisat Oshoala, 25,Footballer

Industry: Sports