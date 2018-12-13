Nigeria tops first-ever Apple Music's A-list African songs

news

Nigerian artists top first-ever Apple Music's A-list African songs.

The music streaming platform has released a list of "the hottest tracks from across the continent".

It features 49 songs in the inaugural list, which is largely dominated by Nigeria. The West African nation has 19 spots. Number one is 'Red Handed' by Mayorkun feat. Peruzzi, Dremo & Yonda, followed by Tekno's 'On You' and Davido's recently released 'Wonder Woman.'

Ghana is in second place with 13 entries. It is represented by 'Fluid' by Amaarae, 'Stay Woke' by DrakoVibes, M.anifest's 'Feels'. South Africa comes third with seven songs.

Other countries featured on the list include Cameroon (Jovi), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Fally Ipupa), Kenya (King Kaka), Mali (Aya Nakamura), Côte d'Ivoire (Vegedream), Togo (Toofan), and Tanzania (Mbosso).

ALSO READ: Here are the most searched Nigerian songs on Google in 2018

Here is the full Apple Music's A-list:

Mayorkun (Nigeria) feat. Peruzzi, Dremo & Yonda - 'Red Handed'

Tekno (Nigeria) - 'On You'

Kwesi Arthur (Ghana) feat. Kidi - 'Don't Keep Me Waiting'

Davido (Nigeria) - 'Wonder Woman'

Nasty C (South Africa) - 'Jungle'

Sho Madjozi (South Africa) feat. Ycee - 'Wakanda Forever'

Amaarae (Ghana) - 'Fluid'

Ayo Jay (Nigeria) - 'Let Him Go'

Mr Eazi (Nigeria) feat. Simi - 'Surrender

Kizz Daniel (Nigeria) & Davido - 'One Ticket'

Sho Madjozi (South Africa) - 'Huku'

Petite Noir (South Africa) - 'Blame Fire'

Jovi (Cameron) - 'Ndolé'

Aya Nakamura (Mali) - 'Djadja'

Vegedream (Congo) - 'Ramenez la coupe à la maison'

Olamide (Nigeria) - 'Motigbana'

DJ Snake & Niniola (Nigeria) - 'Maradona Riddim'

Darkie Fiction (South Africa) - 'Bhoza'

DarkoVibes (Ghana) feat. Stonebwoy (Nigeria) - 'Stay Woke'

Shane Eagle (South Africa) - 'Gustavo!'

R2Bees (Ghana) feat. Wizkid - 'Supa'

King Kaka (Kenya) feat. Kristoff - 'Dundaing'

M.anifest (Ghana) feat. Kwesi Arthur - 'Feels'

Stonebwoy (Ghana) - 'Smile Time Done'

Wizkid (Nigeria) - 'Fever'

Mr Eazi (Nigeria) feat. King Promise & Maleek Berry - 'Dabebi

Teni (Nigeria) - 'Askamaya'

Burna Boy (Nigeria) - 'Gbona'

D'Banj (Nigeria) feat. Cassper Nyovest - 'Something for Something'

Wizkid (Nigeria) - 'Master Groove'

Fally Ipupa (DRC) - 'Aime-moi'

R2Bees (Ghana) - 'Boys Kasa'

Anatii (South Africa) - 'NDAWENI'

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria) feat. Duncan Mighty - 'Lova Lova'

Joey B (Ghana) feat. La Même Gang - 'Stables

Sarkodie (Ghana) feat. King Promise - 'Can't Let You Go'

Mbosso (Tanzania) - 'Hodari'

Toofan (Togo) feat. Wale - 'DJ Dosé

Davido (Nigeria) - 'Nwa Baby'

Reniss (Cameroon) - 'Big Tinz'

Fally Ipupa (DRC) - 'École'

King Promise (Ghana) - 'Abena'

Olamide & Wizkid (Nigeria) - 'Kana'

Burna Boy (Nigeria) - 'Ye'

Adekunle Gold (Nigeria) - 'Damn, Delilah'

Toofan (Togo) - 'Affairage'

M.anifest (Ghana) feat. Bayku & Yaa Pono - 'Don't Follow Me'

Kidi (Ghana) - 'Thunder'

Wendy Shay (Ghana) - 'Astalavista'