Nigeria’s President Buhari dispels popular Islamisation claims

news

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari dispels claims that he plans to Islamise the country.

In an opinion piece published on a foreign site called Church Times, the leader of the West African nation addresses the popular belief that his administration intends to Islamise Nigeria.

According to him, this is absolutely not true. He backed this with facts concerning Boko Haram, a well-known terrorist group.

In his words, "I stand accused - paradoxically - of trying to Islamise Nigeria while also being accused by Boko Haram terrorists of being against Islam. My Vice-President is a devout man, a Christian pastor. He, too, is accused of selling out his religion, because of his support for me. This is not the first time that I - nor, indeed, my Christian-Muslim evenly split cabinet - have been the subject of such nonsense. Fortunately, the facts speak differently from the words of those who seek to divide us from one another.

"Since my administration has been in power, Boko Haram has been significantly and fatally degraded; I have befriended church leaders and church groups both within and outside our country; my Vice-President has addressed and opened a dialogue with Muslims up and down our land. In all things, we seek that which all well-meaning Christians and well-meaning Muslims must seek: to unite, respect, and never to divide. Does it not say "There is no compulsion in religion" (Qur'an 2.256)? Does it not say "Forbid him not: for he that is not against us is for us" (Luke 9.50)? This, surely, is the path that followers of both our two great religions must walk."

Politicising religion in Nigeria

Buhari moved on to another sensitive issue for the country - clashes and killings by suspected herdsmen in the north.

For the president, this is simply another avenue for people who wish to divide the country.

He said, "Unfortunately, those who wish us all to walk apart have recently found another focus for their efforts: the tragic clashes between nomadic herdsmen and settled farmers in the central regions of Nigeria. For generations, herders have driven their cattle from the north to the centre of our country; they tend to be predominantly Muslim, although not exclusively. The farmers, in certain areas of central Nigeria, are predominantly Christian."

The president continued, "The causes of this conflict are not religious or theological, but temporal. At the heart of this discord is access to rural land, exacerbated both by climate change and population growth. Sadly, there are some who seek to play fast and loose and so make others believe that these are not the facts. When religion is claimed as the cause - and by those who know that it is not - it only makes finding a resolution more difficult."

Revealing his administration's attempts to resolve things, Buhari wrote, "The government has taken action to mediate, to bring the two groups together in peace and unity. But we also need all parties to follow the teachings of the scriptures and encourage reconciliation rather than cause division. As it is said: "Having eyes do you not see, and having ears do you not hear?" (Mark 8.18).

"As our constitution codifies, politicising religion has no place in Nigeria; for it makes us turn away from one another; it makes us retreat into our communities and walk different paths," he added.

Religious differences in the country

Noting that "Nigeria has the largest Christian population on the continent," the president also said that he believes that both Christians and Muslims CAN live together in peace.

"I believe in peace, tolerance, and reconciliation; in the institution of the family, the sanctity of marriage, and the honour of fidelity; in hope, compassion, and divine revelation," he wrote.

Continuing, the Nigerian leader added, "Like Bishop Crowther, I am a descendant of Abraham; unlike him, I am a Muslim. I believe our two great religions can not only peacefully coexist but also flourish together. But Muslims and Christians must first turn to one another in compassion. For, as it says in Amos 3.3: "Do two walk together, unless they have agreed to meet?"

President Buhari concluded with a call, for followers of both religions to choose love and peace.

"I believe that there is a better way. To those who seek to divide, I still hold my hand out in brotherhood and forgiveness. I ask only that they stop, and instead encourage us to turn towards one another in love and compassion. Nigeria belongs to all of us. This is what I believe," he stated.

The article titled, "Don't politicise religion in Nigeria" was published today, November 30, 2018.