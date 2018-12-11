Nicki Minaj posed in bed with a registered sex offender after outrage at her new relationship

news

Nicki Minaj posted a series of Instagram snaps with her new boyfriend, saying: "Let's give’m smthn to talk about."

She posed with Kenneth Petty, a registered sex offender from Queens, New York, who was convicted of attempted rape in 1995.

The quote refers to criticism she was getting in her post's comments.

Minaj posted several photos of the pair together during her birthday weekend in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Minaj commented on one photo: "He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t run my life."

Nicki Minaj posed in bed with her new love interest saying after people were outraged to find out he is a sex offender, and topped the image off with a caption saying "let's give’m smthn to talk about."

Minaj posted an Instagram on Sunday of her entwined with 40-year-old Kenneth Petty with the caption "Oh they wanna talk? Let’s give’m smthn to talk about. *Shania voice*."

(The Instagram posts includes two pictures, the second of which is them in bed.)

Petty was sentenced to a minimum of 18 months in jail for first degree attempted rape in April 1995, and is on New York's publicly accessible criminal sex offender list. It is unclear how long he spent in prison.

The relationship prompted a tide of outraged Instagram comments, and criticism from further afield.

Rights activist and law student Luke Waltham tweeted: "I'm really disappointed. Just yesterday, I was defending Nicki by saying that she deserves a Grammy. Today, I find out she is dating a registered sex offender."

George M. Johnson, an activist and Teen Vogue columnist said: "Stan culture really got y’all rationalizing Nicki Minaj’s choice to date a registered sex offender because the rape was only "attempted." Y’all breed the culture of rape that keeps these offenders in our community."

The photos of the pair together — which confirmed their romance and sparked debate — were taken over Minaj's 36th birthday weekend on the Turks and Caicos Islands near the Bahamas, People magazine said.

Minaj disabled comments for this post of the pair, sent out on Monday:

Before disabling the comments on it, and several other posts featuring Petty, Minaj wrote: "He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo."