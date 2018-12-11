Nick Jonas shared a video of Priyanka Chopra watching 'Elf' for the first time — and it's as pure as you'd imagine

news

Nick Jonas shared a video of his new wife Priyanka Chopra watching the 2003 Christmas movie "Elf" for the first time.

Chopra seemed fully invested in the film; she even sang along with the carolers spreading Christmas cheer in order to help Santa.

You can watch the video below.

Nick Jonas recently posted a video of his new wife, Priyanka Chopra, watching the 2003 Will Ferrell movie "Elf."

His Instagram caption, which included the heart-eyes and Christmas tree emojis, reveals that it was her first time seeing the beloved holiday film.

Chopra seems adorably invested in the Buddy the Elf's adventures. She even sang along with his girlfriend Jodie (Zooey Deschanel) and her group of carolers, spreading Christmas cheer to help Santa in the movie's climactic scene.

Judging by Chopra's most recent Instagram post, it appears the two are enjoying their honeymoon in an undisclosed location.