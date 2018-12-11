Pulse.ng logo
Nick Jonas shared a video of Priyanka Chopra watching 'Elf' for the first time — and it's as pure as you'd imagine

Nick Jonas recently posted an adorable video of his new wife, Priyanka Chopra, watching the 2003 Will Ferrell holiday movie for the first time.

  Published:
Priyanka Chopra recently had an essential Christmastime experience. play

Priyanka Chopra recently had an essential Christmastime experience.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images / Warner Bros.)

  • Nick Jonas shared a video of his new wife Priyanka Chopra watching the 2003 Christmas movie "Elf" for the first time.
  • Chopra seemed fully invested in the film; she even sang along with the carolers spreading Christmas cheer in order to help Santa.
  • You can watch the video below.

Nick Jonas recently posted a video of his new wife, Priyanka Chopra, watching the 2003 Will Ferrell movie "Elf."

His Instagram caption, which included the heart-eyes and Christmas tree emojis, reveals that it was her first time seeing the beloved holiday film.

Chopra seems adorably invested in the Buddy the Elf's adventures. She even sang along with his girlfriend Jodie (Zooey Deschanel) and her group of carolers, spreading Christmas cheer to help Santa in the movie's climactic scene.

View this post on Instagram

Her first time watching Elf. @priyankachopra

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Read more: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are officially married — here's everything we know about their elaborate wedding ceremonies

Judging by Chopra's most recent Instagram post, it appears the two are enjoying their honeymoon in an undisclosed location.

View this post on Instagram

Marital bliss they say.. #emo#77iP##

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

