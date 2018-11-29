Nick Jonas decided he was going to propose to Priyanka Chopra after just 3 dates

news

In a cover story for the January issue of Vogue, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra detailed how they went from texting in 2016 to becoming engaged two years later.

Jonas said that he knew he wanted to marry the actress by their third date, which involved going to a Los Angeles Dodgers game in late May 2018.

The morning after attending the baseball game, the singer called Chopra's mom and said that he wanted to tie the knot with her.

The couple opened up to Vogue for the magazine's January issue and shared details about how their relationship formed over the course of two years. They started texting each other in September 2016, met in real life in February 2017 at a Vanity Fair Oscars party, attended the Met Gala together in 2017 wearing Ralph Lauren outfits, and didn't see each other again until the 2018 Met Gala.

Following the fashion event on May 7, 2018, Jonas invited the "Quantico" star to see a production of "Beauty and the Beast." When they met up at the Chateau Marmont, located in West Hollywood, Jonas had a moment of realization.

"She walks into the Chateau, and I feel an overwhelming sense of peace and understanding about this next chapter of my life," he told Vogue.

The next day, on May 26, the pair had their third date and attended a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game. He called her mother the following morning and informed her that he wanted to marry Chopra.

Jonas didn't actually propose until July 2018, while celebrating her 36th birthday. She was photographed with Jonas and her friends in London, England, but the 26-year-old also took her to Crete, Greece to pop the question.

According to Vogue, Jonas waited until after midnight, when her actual birthday passed, that way their future celebrations wouldn't take place on the same day each year.

After asking Chopra to marry him, Jonas recalled the "Baywatch" actress taking longer than expected to respond.

"No joke — she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence."

At one point, Jonas couldn't take the quiet and said: "I'm going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections."

Since publicly acknowledging their engagement in August 2018, Chopra and Jonas haven't shied away from PDA and talking about why they click as a couple. Now, they're days away from getting married at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India.

They'll have two ceremonies, a traditional Indian ceremony and a Christian service led by Jonas' father, according to Vogue.

