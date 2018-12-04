Pulse.ng logo
Lifestyle Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra dazzled fans with several show-stopping wedding looks — see all their outfits

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wore several head-turning outfits throughout their wedding festivities in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India.

  Published:
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra wed in style.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married over the weekend in Jodhpur, India. They had two ceremonies, each held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace: a Christian ceremony on Saturday and a Hindu ceremony on Sunday.

Naturally, Chopra and Jonas, who showed their love of fashion when they made their first appearance together at the 2017 Met Gala, wore several head-turning outfits throughout their wedding festivities.

The pair dazzled in custom ensembles not only at both of their wedding ceremonies, but also at the celebrations leading up to their nuptials. They even impressed in the more casual clothes they wore to leave Jodhpur as newylweds.

Celebrations began on Thursday with their Mehendi, a pre-wedding ceremony. Chopra and Jonas wore outfits by Indian design house Khosla Jani for the occasion.

In the first photos to surface from Chopra and Jonas' festivities, captured by Harsha Bathija of Stories by Joseph Radhik Photography, guests gathered for the Mehendi ceremony to see the bride have henna applied on her hands and feet ahead of the wedding.

Priyanka Chopra had henna applied before her wedding.

Chopra wore an organdy sherwani that consisted of 48 panels with intricate silk detailing, according to a press release from Khosla Jani, the design house that created her coatdress.

Two organza-layered drapes completed Chopra's look and made for a perfect photo opportunity.

Her dress consisted of 48 panels with an elaborate design.

While Chopra turned heads in her colorful dress, Jonas wore a long, cotton Bakhiya kurta by the same designer. Though not as visible as the embroidery on his bride's dress, Jonas' shirt also had an elaborate embroidered design.

Jonas paired his cotton Bakhiya kurta with sunglasses.

According to the designers, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, who created Chopra and Jonas' outfits, the ensembles reflected the joy of the celebration.

"A Mehendi calls for joyous and exuberant celebration," Jani and Khosla said in a joint statement provided to INSIDER. "Priyanka's outfit is a burst of color. Nick's aqua is the perfect balance. They looked like a dream together."

nick and priyanka pre-wedding

Guests including Jonas' brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée, "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner, also attended. Turner wore a green lehenga.

Sophie Turner and Chopra will become sisters-in-law when Turner marries Joe Jonas.

The couple wore outfits created by the same designer for their Sangeet, a pre-wedding celebration that marks the union of the couple's families

Chopra and Jonas reportedly held their Sangeet on the same day as their Mehendi.

Jonas and Chopra wore designs by Khosla Jani.

Chopra wore a hand-embroidered silver and gold sari covered in sequins for the occasion, while Jonas wore a dark blue sherwani made with silk-thread details, according to the press release from Khosla Jani.

Chopra's sequin-covered sari was embroidered by hand.

Jonas' brothers Kevin, Joe, and Frankie also donned sherwanis for the occasion.

Jonas, pictured here with brothers Kevin, Joe, and Frankie, wore a deep blue sherwani (a traditional dress coat).

You can see more of the outfits in a video and photos from the sangeet ceremony that Chopra shared to Instagram. The footage was taken by photographer Joseph Radhik of Stories by Joseph Radhik, fine art wedding photographer Jose Villa, and videographer Caleb Jordan Lee.

It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love.#emo#wqA=## Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends...#grateful @nickjonas /: @calebjordanlee @josevilla @josephradhik

"It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre-wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together," Chopra wrote in the caption. "And what a performance it was."

The Sangeet involved plenty of singing and dancing.

They were also pictured leaving their pre-wedding celebrations in style

The photo below, from Thursday, shows Jonas and Chopra sitting on the back of a convertible as they leave a pre-wedding celebration, most likely their Mehendi, which reportedly took place before their Sangeet in the evening.

Jonas and Chopra made a stylish exit.

Jonas wore a brown jacket with sunglasses, while Chopra opted for an embellished white shirt with a shawl.

Ralph Lauren designed custom outfits for the bride and groom's Western wedding ceremony on Saturday

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wore custom Ralph Lauren on their wedding day.

Chopra wore a high-neck, long-sleeved lace white dress with floral and scroll motifs, and finished the look with a 75-foot-long tulle veil and a pair of embellished Jimmy Choos.

People, which released the photos of Chopra's wedding dress on Tuesday, reports that Chopra wore a strapless dress comprised of 2,380,000 mother of pearl sequins underneath her gown for a semi-sheer effect.

The detailing on Chopra's lace dress was just as elaborate. A representative for Ralph Lauren told INSIDER that the embroidery alone took 1,826 hours to complete by hand, and included pearl paillettes, crystal seed beads, and Swarovski crystals.

According to People, the embroidery also had eight messages woven into it, including the groom's full name, "Nicholas Jerry Jonas," their wedding date of "1st December 2018," and the names of Chopra's mom Madhu and her late father Ashok, who died of cancer in 2013. The Hindi mantra "Om Namah Shivay" (in praise of Lord Shiva), as well as the words "Family," "Hope," "Compassion," and "Love" were embedded into the fabric as well.

The bride's gown had a piece of her mother-in-law Denise Jonas' wedding dress, which she wore in 1985, sewn into it, too.

Read more: Priyanka Chopra wore an incredible Ralph Lauren bridal gown for her and Nick Jonas' Christian wedding ceremony

Jonas also had a small piece of lace from Chopra's wedding gown embedded into the inside lapel of his tuxedo, a custom double-breasted design from Ralph Lauren's Purple Label. People reports that it was embroidered with the words "My Jaan," which translates to "My Life."

Ralph Lauren was an obvious choice of designer for Chopra and Jonas

The couple wore Ralph Lauren for their first appearance together at the 2017 Met Gala.

In May 2017, Chopra and Jonas made their first appearance at the Met Gala wearing Ralph Lauren.

Read more: Here's a complete timeline of the relationship between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who tied the knot at an Indian palace on Saturday

"For the Western wedding, we had been talking to a bunch of incredible designers, but ultimately when Ralph Lauren approached us, I learned that Ralph has only designed three wedding dresses in 50 years — one for his daughter, his daughter in law, and his niece," Chopra told People. "I was blown away."

Ralph Lauren not only created custom outfits for the bride and groom, but for their parents, and their full wedding party of 12 bridesmaids, 12 groomsmen, four flower girls, and a ring bearer, according to People.

For their Hindu ceremony on Sunday, Chopra and Jonas wore custom designs by Sabyasachi

Chopra turned heads in a hand-embroidered red lehenga adorned with hand-cut organza flowers, French silk knots, and crystals, according to Sabyaschi's Instagram post of the bridal look. The Indian designer said that it took 110 embroiders a total of 3,720 hours to create the lehenga.

The bride's jewelry was just as intricate, with uncut diamonds, emeralds, and Japanese pearls set in 22-karat gold. She wore Sabyasachi shoes with her outfit.

Jonas wore a gold, hand-quilted sherwani made out of silk with an embroidered chikan dupatta and a chanderi tissue safa, accessorizing with a diamond necklace from the designer's heritage jewelry collection. He finished the look with a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes.

Chopra and Jonas turned heads again in the outfits they wore to leave Jodhpur

Their wedding may be over, but that hasn't stopped the newlyweds from dressing to the nines.

On Monday, as the couple departed Jodhpur, Chopra wore a green sari with a statement bangle and sunglasses. At her side, Jonas wore a monochromatic beige jacket and pants.

Jonas and Chopra left Jodhpur in style.

