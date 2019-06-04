Kenya’s celebrated author, Professor Ngugi wa Thiong’o has added another feature on his now colourful hat.

Kenya’s celebrated author, Professor Ngugi wa Thiong’o has added another feature on his now colourful hat. Professor Ngugi has bagged the 2019 Erich Maria Remarque Peace Prize.

Announcing his award, the jury stated, “With Ngugi wa Thiong’o we are honoring a writer who is concerned with the self-determination of African cultures and with a dissociation from colonial constraints. His attempt to create a dialogue through literature in spite of or indeed because of the different languages evokes understanding for this continent and can thus contribute towards peace.”

Published in 1986 by Heinemann as part of their African Writers Series, ‘Decolonizing the Mind’ is among Ngugi’s best-known and most widely-cited publications. His collection of essays makes a powerful argument for linguistic decolonization.

Ironically, the collection came out two years after Ngugi gave up creating his fictional works in English and began writing in his mother tongue, Gikuyu.

