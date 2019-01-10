A new report shows Nigeria has the lowest life expectancy in West Africa.

According to the latest World Health Organization (WHO) data, around 54.5 years of age is the average life expectancy of Nigerians.

This gives the country a low World Life Expectancy ranking of 178.

The report, published in 2018, found that men are expected to live for an average of 53.7 years while women live for an average of 55.4 years.

Leading causes of deaths in Nigeria

Influenza and Pneumonia have been cited as the number one cause of death in the country. It is responsible for 305,460 deaths.

Diarrhoeal diseases (186,218 deaths) is second on the list, followed by tuberculosis, with 175,124 deaths, HIV/AIDS (168,900 deaths) and Malaria with 112,371.

Other causes include pregnancy complications, traffic accidents, child and maternal mortality rate. Here is the full list of top 25 leading causes of deaths in the country.