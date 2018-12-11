Netflix released the first trailer for its upcoming documentary on the disastrous Fyre Festival

news

On Tuesday, Netflix released a trailer for its upcoming documentary on the Fyre Festival.

The event in the Bahamas was billed as the most exclusive music festival, but when concergoers arrived, they were met with pre-packaged sandwiches and tents instead of gourmet food and villas.

Last month, a judge ordered the festival's founder, Billy McFarland, to forfeit $26 million and serve 6 years in prison.

Netflix gave viewers a first look at its upcoming documentary on the disastrous Fyre Festival.

On Tuesday, the streaming service released a trailer for "Fyre," which delves into the failure of the 2017 music festival in the Bahamas.

Emmy-nominated director Chris Smith "gives a first-hand look into [the] disastrous crash of Fyre as told by the organizers themselves," according to a Netflix press release.

The documentary is set to be released on January 18.

The event was billed as an ultra-exclusive music festival where concertgoers would sup on gourmet food and relax in luxury villas on the picturesque island of Great Exuma.

What they got was a gravel lot covered with flimsy tents and cheese sandwiches to sustain them until the concert was eventually cancelled and they were all flown home. Some paid thousands of dollars to attend the festival.

Read more: These photos reveal why the 26-year-old organizer of disastrous Fyre Festival concert could spend 10 years in prison

It was later revealed that the festival's young organizers ran out of money to fulfill their ambitious plans, but continued to promote the event anyway.

Last month, the festival's founder, Billy McFarland, 27, was sentenced to 6 years in prison. A judge also ordered him to forefight $26 million.

Netflix isn't the only streaming service trying to tap into the story. Hulu is planning a docuseries on the festival, as well, set to be released next year.