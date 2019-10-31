Netflix has been on a roll since announcing its plan to invest in the African film industry back in 2018.

Since then, the American streaming service has added a lot more Nigerian movies. October has had the most additions we have seen so far.

Below is the full list of all the Nollywood films that were added in October and the rest of the local movies currently available on the platform.

Almost 10 Nollywood films made their way onto Netflix in October.

As of October 31, 2019, here is a full list of the movies that were added to the American streaming service this month:

October 1

“The Figurine (Araromire)”

October 11

“Bling Lagosians”

October 18

“93 Days”

“In My Country ”

“Moms At War”

“New Money”

“Tatu”

“Up North”

The following are the remaining Nollywood movies currently available on Netflix:

“Chief Daddy”

“Fifty”

“Green White Green”

“King of Boys”

“Lionheart”

“Merry Men — The Real Yoruba Demons”

“Mokalik”

“October 1”

“Phone Swap”

“Road to Yesterday”

“The Arbitration”

“The Bridge”

“The CEO”

“The Wedding Party”

“The Wedding Party 2”