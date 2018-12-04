Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Netflix announces plans to invest in the African film industry

Lifestyle Netflix announces plans to invest in the African film industry

The American streaming company is set to commission some original series in 2019.

  • Published:
Netflix announces plans to invest in the African film industry play

Months after acquiring Nigerian filmmaker Genevieve's 'Lion heart', Netflix has revealed plans to commission more African works

Netflix announces plans to invest in the African film industry.

According to the company's vice president of international originals, Erik Barmack, an unspecified amount of original series will be commissioned in 2019.

He confirmed this during the Content London conference saying, Netflix's Europe team is "in the process of looking at opportunities in Africa. It's definitely the case that we'll commission some series there in…2019."

Reportedly, Netflix is already scouting for original scripts with local casts.

Barmack went on to explain why the company is making this move. Predicting that international stories will soon be the world's most-watched shows, he noted that commissioning series from Africa definitely agree with Netflix's global ambitions.

"There's going to come a time when half of the top 10 of most-watched shows in a given year are going to come from outside of the U.S. "I don't think that's very actually far away. I think that's going to come in years, not decades. Shows with multinational casts will become the norm," he stated.

Apart from Africa, Netflix is also looking into the Arabic-speaking market since subscribers are currently watching more of the non-English-language shows every month. As such, "Jinn" has been set as the company's first Arabic-language show.

Talking to the room filled with content makers and sellers, he said, "There are 500 million people around the world who speak Arabic, and there's a real opportunity to put different faces and a different type of programming [together] to get away from the traditional Ramadan shows, for example."

He continued, "The big message we want to communicate to talent is you don't have to leave home to get big audiences, and you don't have to choose Hollywood versus your own country. You can do both, and that, we believe, will be able to carry their audiences to their shows regardless of the language they are speaking or where the production comes from."

This news comes after Netflix's acquisition of two movies from Nigeria - Akin Omotosho's ' Vaya'  and Genevieve's 'Lion heart.'

Top 3

1 Lifestyle What the Victoria's Secret Angels look like without a lick of...bullet
2 Lifestyle Britain follows in France's footsteps by agreeing to return...bullet
3 Lifestyle Take a look inside the $218 million Boeing Dreamliner...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande split after a five-month engagement.
Lifestyle Ariana Grande defends Pete Davidson after he said he's getting bullied: 'I care deeply about Pete and his health'
Natalie Bollinger
Lifestyle A man says a 19-year-old woman hired him to kill her on Craigslist, and alleges he tried to change her mind before shooting her
6ix9ine's most identifiable features is having a shock of rainbow-colored hair and having "69" tattooed all over him.
Lifestyle Here's everything you need to know about Tekashi 6ix9ine, the controversial 22-year-old rapper who could go to prison for life
An eager student at Dog Hair High.
Lifestyle 14 photos of Photoshopped dogs wearing outrageous '80s outfits that will make your day
X
Advertisement