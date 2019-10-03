October 3rd is a special day set aside to celebrate and appreciate boyfriends.

Below are some inexpensive yet memorable ways to remind your partner how much you love him.

Days like today, National Boyfriend Day, provide the perfect opportunity to celebrate our partners. It's a reminder to take a break from the daily routines which can leave little time for romance and shower him with all the love and he deserves.

Most people would love to go all out for their partners but simply can't because of their tight budgets. So, we have come up with five inexpensive yet memorable ideas to celebrate the one person who offers his jacket when you are cold, tells you how great you look when you know you don't look your best and is always there for you especially when you need him.

Have a picnic at the park

Lagos State is home to several free parks. They include Muri Okunola Park, Ndubuisi Kanu Park Oregun, Ikorodu Recreational Park, Alausa Resort Center and Freedom Park. These parks are excellent for romantic budget-friendly picnics.

Grab a basket, blanket or mats and your home-cooked meal (preferably your boyfriend's favourite dish) or snacks and you are good to go.

Go for a long walk

You could move your National Boyfriend Day to the weekend when you have time to go for a long romantic on the numerous sandy beaches in Lagos state. These include the Elegushi Royal Beach, Eleko beach, Alpha beach, Tarkwa Beach, Kuramo Beach, Lekki Beach, Atican beach and Oniru beach.

Enjoy some suya

This is a great option for someone with a tight budget. You can enjoy this alone for less than N2000 or add it with a plate of noodles or rice.

Ziplining

There are certain spots in Lekki where you can zipline for about N2,500. This works if your boyfriend is an adventurous type. Go enjoy the ocean breeze and amazing views as you zipline with your boyfriend.

Spend quality time together

Sometimes the best way to show someone you care is by simply making out time for them and hanging out with them. So give your boyfriend the gift of quality time, just make he has your full attention (no phones allowed).

This day is all about celebrating your boyfriend, so be completely selfless. Think about all the stuff that he likes to do that you don't necessarily like and make an effort to participate. Watch a football match with him, wear the outfit he likes, just do something that is totally about him because it lets him know how important he is to you.