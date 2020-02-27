Bollywood and Nollywood are two of the biggest movie industries in the world right now.

Hindi cinema , also known as Bollywood, is regarded as the world's largest producer of films while the Nigerian cinema is rated as the third most valuable film industry in the world.

The two have joined forces to produce an Indian-Nigerian love story.

Bollywood and Nollywood have collaborated on a new movie titled "Namaste Wahala."

This international partnership is led by Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, a businesswoman-turned-filmmaker.

Sharing her thoughts on this collaboration, she said, "We have so much talent in Nollywood. What I think with these international collaborations is that we will be able to showcase all these amazing work internationally."

Here are five things to know about this new project:

What does the title mean?

The title "Namaste Wahala" loosely translates to 'Hello trouble.'

Inspiration and Plot

The movie is directed by Ahuja, who decided to use her experience after living in Nigeria and India for years to make her debut film.

Speaking with CNN, Ahuja said, "I am Indian but I have lived in Nigeria my whole life. Everyone loves Bollywood and Nollywood, so I thought 'how is it that no one has done a love story between the two?'"

She added, "The story has been in my head for a long time but I wanted it to be completely accurate. I wanted both cultures to be portrayed the same, that no culture was above the other."

As an Indian-Nigerian love story, the movie fuses Nigerian and Indian weddings - both huge, colourful and lavish affairs.

So you can expect Bollywood's classic dancing and singing filmed completely in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city. According to Ahuja, "It is a fun comedy, a lot of laughs with a few tears."

Cast

It features veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva, Richard Mofe Damijo and Ini-Dima Okojie. From India, the movie casts Segal Sujata, and Ruslaan Mumtaz.

Language

English is the dominant language. However, you can expect to see a mix of Hindi and Nigeria's pidgin language.

Release date

The movie will be in cinemas on April 24, 2020.

Watch the first trailer below.