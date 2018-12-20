Special counsel Robert Mueller's office has reached out to the House Intelligence Committee, seeking an official transcript of Roger Stone's testimony to the panel, according to The Washington Post .

Such a move could signal that federal prosecutors are wrapping up their investigation of the longtime confidant to Donald Trump.

Stone, who provided informal help to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, has come under scrutiny from the special counsel's office, as it investigates Russian interference in the 2016 election, including possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Stone, who provided informal help to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, has come under scrutiny from the special counsel's office, as it investigates Russian interference in the 2016 election, including possible collusion with the Trump campaign including whether the Trump campaign knew about the WikiLeaks release of emails from Democratic operatives, which were allegedly stolen by Russian hackers. During the campaign Stone tweeted about WikiLeaks.

This step could signal that Mueller's office is closer to indicting Stone on charges that he lied to lawmakers, experts told The Post. INSIDER contacted special counsel's office special for comment.

"That suggests prosecutors are getting ready to bring a charge," Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, told The Post. "Prosecutors cant bring a charge without an original certified copy of the transcript that shows the witness lied."

Mueller has the unofficial transcript of Stone's 2017 closed-door testimony to the House Intelligence Committee. The committee has submitted the official transcript to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, but not to Mueller's office, according to The Post. The committee members are reportedly going to discuss releasing the transcript during a closed-door meeting on Thursday, The Post said.

