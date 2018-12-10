Most followed African leader on Instagram is Ghana Akufo-Addo

news

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo is the most followed African world leader on Instagram.

This is based on the newly released 2018 World Leaders on Instagram study by leading global communications agency BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe).

President Akufo-Addo tops the list with 431 million followers. According to the aggregate data gathered from Facebook's CrowdTangle tool collected on October 1st, 2018, he is followed by Rwanda's President Paul Kagame with 177,451 followers.

Third on the list is Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari who has more than 169,229 followers.

Kenya's Uhuru Kenyatta is the fourth most followed leader in Africa with about 95 thousand followers.

After looking at the activities of 426 Instagram accounts of heads of state and government and foreign ministers, which has increased since last year's study, it has been established that Instagram is the fastest growing social network among world leaders.

"This third instalment of the BCW study shows Instagram has become the social media network where world leaders garner the most interactions," said Chad Latz, Chief Innovation Officer, BCW.

"What is astounding is that the average size of world leaders' Instagram accounts is less than half the size of their Facebook pages - with five times fewer posts over the past 12 months. However, all Instagram accounts together total 860 million interactions, which is 162 million (23 per cent) more than the total interactions on Facebook over the same period," he added.

Globally, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, tops the list with 14.8 million followers. A following of 12.2 million makes Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, the second most followed world leader.

Third place goes to the United States President, Donald Trump, with 10 million followers, followed by Pope Francis with 5.7 million followers.