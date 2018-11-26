'Morning Joe' hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough secretly married over the weekend and fans are congratulating the couple

news

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough are co-hosts on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

They announced their engagement in 2017.

They secretly married in the National Archives on Saturday during a small ceremony.

"Morning Joe" co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough secretly married Saturday.

Brzezinski, 51, and Scarborough, 55, tied the knot in the National Archives in Washington, D.C., during a small ceremony.

Fans took to Twitter to congratulate the MSNBC hosts.

The couple didn't send official invites for their wedding. They called their family and a few friends to let them know about the intimate ceremony.

"We wanted it to be really small and simple and not what you expected from Mika and Joe," Brzezinski told Vanity Fair. "Everything we do is exposed, and everything felt exposed every step of the way, so we want this to be private until it's over. We wanted to recognize it more quietly and have the people who are most important to us around us."

The MSNBC hosts have been private about their relationship over the years. Scarborough proposed in May 2017 during a trip to Antibes, France.

