Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

'Morning Joe' hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough secretly married over the weekend and fans are congratulating the couple

Lifestyle 'Morning Joe' hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough secretly married over the weekend and fans are congratulating the couple

MSNBC co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and @JoeNBC married in the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough play

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough

(Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

"Morning Joe" co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough secretly married Saturday.

Brzezinski, 51, and Scarborough, 55, tied the knot in the National Archives in Washington, D.C., during a small ceremony.

Read more: 22 shocking celebrity weddings no one saw coming

Fans took to Twitter to congratulate the MSNBC hosts.

The couple didn't send official invites for their wedding. They called their family and a few friends to let them know about the intimate ceremony.

"We wanted it to be really small and simple and not what you expected from Mika and Joe," Brzezinski told Vanity Fair. "Everything we do is exposed, and everything felt exposed every step of the way, so we want this to be private until it's over. We wanted to recognize it more quietly and have the people who are most important to us around us."

The MSNBC hosts have been private about their relationship over the years. Scarborough proposed in May 2017 during a trip to Antibes, France.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle Here are Africa's least developed countries in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle A 20-year-old just became the first female black president...bullet
3 Lifestyle We ate a burger the regular way and upside down to see...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Hudson Yards is located in New York City.
Lifestyle 12 of the most expensive real estate developments of this year
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller met in 2012.
Lifestyle Ariana Grande masterfully shut down a troll who accused her of milking ex Mac Miller's death
A look at passengers walking with luggage at Houston Intercontinental Airport.
Lifestyle These are the 15 best airports in America
The first Boeing 737 MAX 7 at Boeing's Renton, Washington, factory.
Lifestyle The amazing history of the Boeing 737, the best-selling airliner of all time (BA)
X
Advertisement