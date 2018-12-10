More than 1,000 flights were canceled in North Carolina after an intense snowstorm

news

Over 1,000 flights were canceled in North Carolina on Sunday after a snowstorm hit the southeast United States, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

At Charlotte Douglas International Airport, 1,133 flights to or from the airport were canceled on Sunday, over 75% of the scheduled inbound and outbound flights. At Raleigh-Durham International Airport, 244 total flights were canceled, over half of the scheduled flights to and from the airport.

The percentage of canceled flights to and from each airport had decreased to under 30% as of Monday afternoon. Over 380 inbound and outbound flights at Charlotte Douglas had been canceled, while over 60 inbound and outbound flights at Raleigh-Durham had been canceled.

The snowstorm that caused the cancellations resulted in a fatal auto accident and left more than 200,000 people without power on Sunday, Reuters reports. The fatal accident occurred in Matthews, North Carolina, after a tree fell on a vehicle which then crashed into a church, according to the Matthews Police Department. The vehicle's driver was killed in the accident, and the vehicle's passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Whitetop, Virginia, received two feet of snow on Sunday, more than any other city affected by the storm, according to Reuters.