Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

More than 1,000 flights were canceled in North Carolina after an intense snowstorm

Lifestyle More than 1,000 flights were canceled in North Carolina after an intense snowstorm

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Don Petersen/Associated Press

  • Over 1,000 flights were canceled in North Carolina on Sunday after a snowstorm hit the southeast United States, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.
  • At Charlotte Douglas International Airport, 1,133 flights to or from the airport were canceled on Sunday, over 75% of the scheduled inbound and outbound flights.
  • At Raleigh-Durham International Airport, 244 total flights were canceled, over half of the scheduled flights to or from the airport.
  • The percentage of canceled flights to or from each airport had decreased to under 30% as of Monday afternoon.

Over 1,000 flights were canceled in North Carolina on Sunday after a snowstorm hit the southeast United States, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

At Charlotte Douglas International Airport, 1,133 flights to or from the airport were canceled on Sunday, over 75% of the scheduled inbound and outbound flights. At Raleigh-Durham International Airport, 244 total flights were canceled, over half of the scheduled flights to and from the airport.

The percentage of canceled flights to and from each airport had decreased to under 30% as of Monday afternoon. Over 380 inbound and outbound flights at Charlotte Douglas had been canceled, while over 60 inbound and outbound flights at Raleigh-Durham had been canceled.

Read more: I flew out of the most hated airport in the US — and I was shocked at how much better it's become in less than a year

The snowstorm that caused the cancellations resulted in a fatal auto accident and left more than 200,000 people without power on Sunday, Reuters reports. The fatal accident occurred in Matthews, North Carolina, after a tree fell on a vehicle which then crashed into a church, according to the Matthews Police Department. The vehicle's driver was killed in the accident, and the vehicle's passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Whitetop, Virginia, received two feet of snow on Sunday, more than any other city affected by the storm, according to Reuters.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle How billionaire industrialist Abdulsamad Rabiu makes and...bullet
2 Lifestyle Here are all the lovely African beauty queens from the 2018...bullet
3 Lifestyle Everything you need to know about the 2018 Miss World Africabullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Moncler advertised the coat with matching puffer gloves.
Lifestyle You can now buy a $3,565 floor-length puffer coat made with no sleeves
Karamo Brown is one of the five stars on Netflix's "Queer Eye."
Lifestyle 'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown admits that he 'hates' the title of culture expert
The royal family's photographer revealed his favorite photo of the Duchess of Cambridge.
Lifestyle The royal family photographer says his favorite picture of Kate Middleton from 2018 'stirs up a lot of emotions'
The mix of ingredients in this drink sounded questionable to me, but a publicist assured me none of the flavors are overwhelming and the Aperol shines through. So if you like the Italian Spritz cocktails that have become ubiquitous in NYC lately, you'll probably like this one.
Lifestyle I visited a tiny NYC nightclub that has a $150 cocktail and was designed to look like a water tower, and it didn't take long to see why it's a hotspot for models and influencers
X
Advertisement