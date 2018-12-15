Pulse.ng logo
Monopoly is selling a version of its game centered around pizza and you better believe it comes in a pizza box

Monopoly Pizza is a real version of the real estate-trading Hasbro game that comes in a pizza box. INSIDER has the photos your pizza-loving heart craves.

(Hasbro)

  • Hasbro is selling a pizza-inspired version of Monopoly simply called Monopoly Pizza.
  • Instead of real estate properties, the game asks players to buy up different types of pizza.
  • The game costs $19.99 and even comes in a pizza box.
  • Please don't try to eat it.

Calling all cheese and pizza lovers. There's a version of Monopoly for you.

Hasbro is selling a version of its property trading game called Monopoly Pizza. The biggest difference? You're not buying up pizza joints. You're buying up types of pizza ranging from the less costly pineapple and spinach to pepperoni and sausage.

The game went on sale Friday on Amazon and at Walmart, and, yes, it comes in a pizza box.

(Courtesy Hasbro)

Fans can play as one of six pizza-themed tokens, including a pizza chef, cheese shaker, delivery bike, pizza on a paddle, a cheese grater, and a slicer.

(Courtesy Hasbro)

How this game differs from regular Monopoly

In addition to buying up types of pizza, players collect pizza slice tokens throughout the game. This version of the game isn't about who winds up with the most money. Instead, the player at the end of the game with the most pizza slices wins.

There will be plenty of opportunities to acquire slices of pizza throughout the game as players land on spaces across the board and get Chance and Community cards.

(Hasbro)
(Hasbro)

Monopoly Pizza is available now for $19.99 and is recommended for ages eight and up. You can buy the game at Amazon here and Walmart here.

