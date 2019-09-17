Mitwa Kaemba Ng’ambi has joined MTN Group.

Her appointment comes after quitting her job as CEO of AirtelTigo.

She served her former company for just a year.

Ng’ambi disclosed that she left AirtelTigo based on personal reasons.

This comes after serving AirtelTigo in just one year.

Mitwa who vacated her post officially last Friday 13 September 2019 is expected to take up a new job as the new MTN Rwanda CEO.

MTN Group announced this in a statement it released.

The MTN Group described Mrs. Ng’ambi as not only a seasoned leader, with a strong background in commercial and technology but also someone with the unique experience of leading mergers and acquisitions in the telecom industry.

“Ng’ambi, is a seasoned leader with a career spanning more than 10 years in telecoms and returns to MTN where she previously held the role of Chief Marketing Officer at MTN Benin and several other roles at MTN Zambia,” it stated.

Adding that “She has a strong background in commercial and technology with a track record of driving business strategy for growth, as well as developing high-performing teams. She also has the unique experience of leading mergers and acquisitions in the telecom industry.”

About Mitwa Kaemba Ng’ambi

Ng’ambi joins MTN from Airtel Tigo Ghana, where she held the role of CEO.

Prior to that, she was the CEO of Tigo Senegal.

She has a Master’s Degree in Computer Science from the University of Joensuu, Finland and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science from the University of Namibia.