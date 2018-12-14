Miss USA apologized for her comments that people thought mocked two Asian Miss Universe contestants' English skills

news

Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers filmed an Instagram Live video with Miss Colombia Valeria Morales and Miss Australia Francesca Hung in which they talked about other Miss Universe contestants.

Summers said Miss Vietnam H'Hen Nie "pretends to know so much English."

She then said no one at the pageant spoke the same language as Miss Cambodia Rern Sinat.

On Instagram she apologized for the comments and shared photos of herself, Morales, Hung, Nie and Sinat hugging and smiling.

Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers apologized after being accused of mocking two Asian Miss Universe contestants’ English language skills, saying she “intended to admire the courage” of the women.

Summers posted a photo to instagram featuring herself, Miss Colombia Valeria Morales, Miss Australia Francesca Hung, Miss Vietnam H'Hen Nie, and Miss Cambodia Rern Sinat hugging and smiling while competing in the Miss Universe competition in Thailand on Thursday.

The post came a day after Summers, Morales, and Hung posted an Instagram Live in which they spoke about Nie's English skills, and commented on the fact that no one spoke Sinat's language.

People on social media questioned the comments, calling it "bullying" and saying they were "disappointed" with the women.

On Thursday, however, the women appeared to show love for each other on Instagram.

"Miss Universe is an opportunity for women from around the world to learn about each other's cultures, life experiences, and views. We all come from different backgrounds and can grow alongside one another," Summers said in her post on Thursday. "In a moment where I intended to admire the courage of a few of my sisters, I said something that I now realize can be perceived as not respectful, and I apologize."

Summers, a 24-year-old from Omaha, Nebraska, said her life, friendship and career revolve around being "compassionate and empathetic."

"My life, friendships, and career revolve around me being a compassionate and empathetic woman," she added. "I would never intend to hurt another. I am grateful for opportunities to speak with Nat, Miss Cambodia, and H’Hen, Miss Vietnam, directly about this experience. These are the moments that matter most to me."

Hung shared another photo of the five women, with a heart emoji as her caption.

Nie posted a series of photos of the women, calling them her "family."

Sinat, too, posted photos, calling the other contestants her "sisters."

"Our experience have given us the opportunity to show and learn different cultures," she said in a caption. "I speak the language of love, respect and understanding."