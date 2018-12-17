Pulse.ng logo
Miss Universe paid tribute to its first transgender competitor, Miss Spain, and made viewers emotional

Miss Spain, Angela Ponce, is the first transgender contestant at a Miss Universe pageant. She didn't make the top 20, but was still honored.

miss spain miss universe angela ponce play

miss spain miss universe angela ponce

(Frank Micelotta/FOX)

  • Miss Spain, Angela Ponce, is the first transgender contestant at a Miss Universe pageant.
  • Though she didn't make it to the top 20, the competition honored her with a special segment during Sunday's live show.
  • She also walked down the runway.

Miss Spain, Angela Ponce, made history at the Miss Universe pageant Sunday night as the competition's first transgender contestant.

Though she didn't make it to the top 20, the 27-year-old from Sevilla, Spain, was honored with a special segment during the live competition in Bangkok, Thailand.

"My hope is for tomorrow to be able to live in a world of equality for everyone, simply for us all to understand that we are human and we must make all our lives easier together," she said. "If I can give that to the world, I don't need to win Miss Universe, I only need to be here."

Her history-making appearance made viewers emotional.

Ponce walked down the runway and raised her sash, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

The competition aired Sunday on Fox from Thailand.

