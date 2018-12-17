Miss Universe paid tribute to its first transgender competitor, Miss Spain, and made viewers emotional

news

Miss Spain, Angela Ponce, made history at the Miss Universe pageant Sunday night as the competition's first transgender contestant.

Though she didn't make it to the top 20, the 27-year-old from Sevilla, Spain, was honored with a special segment during the live competition in Bangkok, Thailand.

"My hope is for tomorrow to be able to live in a world of equality for everyone, simply for us all to understand that we are human and we must make all our lives easier together," she said. "If I can give that to the world, I don't need to win Miss Universe, I only need to be here."

Her history-making appearance made viewers emotional.

Ponce walked down the runway and raised her sash, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

The competition aired Sunday on Fox from Thailand.

