Miss Costa Rica destroyed Steve Harvey with a joke about his Miss Universe mistake during the 2015 competition

Miss Costa Rica, Natalia Carvajal, joked with host Steve Harvey over his 2015 Miss Universe mistake.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Miss Costa Rica gave her advice to Steve Harvey. play

Miss Costa Rica gave her advice to Steve Harvey.

(Fox)

Steve Harvey can't live down his Miss Universe mistake.

During Monday night's Miss Universe pageant, which aired live on Fox, Harvey named Miss Costa Rica, Natalia Carvajal, to the top 20 and asked her advice as a fellow television personality.

"If they ever give you a really, really, really important envelope, try to read carefully, OK?" Carvajal said.

The audience cheered as Harvey stared into the distance.

"So you all thought that was that damn funny?" Harvey asked and did a fake laugh. "Ya'll just won't let it go, huh?"

Harvey hosted the pageant in 2015 when he named the wrong winner live on TV.

Miss Colombia loses her crown at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant. play

Miss Colombia loses her crown at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant.

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

He announced Miss Colombia, Adriana Gutierrez, as the winner and she was crowned. But Harvey read the envelope wrong and had to apologize. Miss Colombia was the first runner-up, while Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, was the official winner.

As both contestants looked shocked, Gutierrez had to hand over her crown to Wurtzbach.

The host called it a "horrible mistake."

Harvey hosted again the following year and poked fun at himself.

