Miss Costa Rica destroyed Steve Harvey with a joke about his Miss Universe mistake during the 2015 competition

Miss Costa Rica, Natalia Carvajal, joked with Steve Harvey over his Miss Universe mistake in 2015.

When Harvey asked her what advice she could give a fellow television personality, she told him to read envelopes carefully.

The host announced the wrong winner at the 2015 pageant.

Steve Harvey can't live down his Miss Universe mistake.

During Monday night's Miss Universe pageant, which aired live on Fox, Harvey named Miss Costa Rica, Natalia Carvajal, to the top 20 and asked her advice as a fellow television personality.

"If they ever give you a really, really, really important envelope, try to read carefully, OK?" Carvajal said.

The audience cheered as Harvey stared into the distance.

"So you all thought that was that damn funny?" Harvey asked and did a fake laugh. "Ya'll just won't let it go, huh?"

Harvey hosted the pageant in 2015 when he named the wrong winner live on TV.

He announced Miss Colombia, Adriana Gutierrez, as the winner and she was crowned. But Harvey read the envelope wrong and had to apologize. Miss Colombia was the first runner-up, while Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, was the official winner.

As both contestants looked shocked, Gutierrez had to hand over her crown to Wurtzbach.

The host called it a "horrible mistake."

Harvey hosted again the following year and poked fun at himself.

