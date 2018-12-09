Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Millions of tourists flock to Bangkok every year, and now a resort 2 hours outside the city has been named the world's 'best private villa' for $150,000 a week

Lifestyle Millions of tourists flock to Bangkok every year, and now a resort 2 hours outside the city has been named the world's 'best private villa' for $150,000 a week

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Resort Villa

  • The Resort Villa in Thailand offers guests private access to a 150,0000-square-foot property that includes seven villas and a full-time staff of 60 people.
  • The resort was recently dubbed "the world's best private villa" by the Boutique Hotel Awards.
  • The property is two hours outside of Bangkok — the biggest international tourist destination in the world — and prides itself on its privacy.

The world's best private villa is an unlikely destination: It's a two-hour drive from the world's biggest international tourist destination.

But you wouldn't guess it from the looks of things inside The Resort Villa, where privacy is key. Seven villas, four bars, and nine dining areas are spread out across 150,000 square feet of property.

The resort beat out other five other candidates in the Maldives, Spain, South Africa, Fiji, and St. Barthelemy, respectively, to win the award. It also unseats Over Yonder Cay in the Bahamas and Coco Prive in the Maldives, which jointly won the award in 2017.

Read more: The top 14 boutique hotels in the world

Thailand has long been a tourist hotspot, largely in thanks to its stunning beaches. In fact, Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, was recognized as the most popular city in the world for international tourists for three years in a row. And, earlier this year, the iconic Thai bay featured in the movie "The Beach" was permanently closed due to long-term damage caused by tourists.

The Resort Villa, however, is located in the non-commercial area of Rayong and prides itself in offering respite from highly tourist-trafficked areas.

Keep reading for a tour of the property:

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top 3

1 Lifestyle I drove a $44,000 Chevy Bolt for a weekend and saw just how...bullet
2 Lifestyle The 17 most shocking airline stories of 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle 50 things you can buy with your FSA dollars before they...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Seun Kuti
Lifestyle Here are the African acts nominated for the 2019 Grammy Awards
As Badran explained, the culture of Dubai doesn't reside in thousands-year-old landmarks like Italy or Greece as Emiratis were historically a nomadic people. Instead, it resides in people, like Dubai's immigrant populations, which make up nearly 94% of the city's population of the city's 3.2 million people.
Lifestyle Dubai's most outrageous open-air market sells only gold and has a $3 million, 141-pound gold ring
Know what mistakes to avoid before you invest in an engagement ring.
Lifestyle The 4 mistakes you're most likely to make when choosing an engagement ring
hiding emotions
Lifestyle This is why it's dangerous to bottle up your emotions
X
Advertisement