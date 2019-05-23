A new report says millennials are the most ‘impatient generation’ in the workplace.

Millennials are those born between 1980 and 1999.

Robert Walters Insight Series also itemise what millennials expect from their employers

Millennials have been dubbed the most ‘impatient generation’ in the workplace, with over 90% wanting ‘rapid career progression,’ according to the latest Robert Walters Insight Series.

The report titled; 'Attracting and Retaining Millennial Professional', stated that 91% of millennials consider the opportunity for rapid career progression as one of the most important things about their job.

According to the report, almost 70% of employers believe that this level of ambition and desire is the leading cause of conflict between generations – with a third of Generation X (34%) and a quarter of Baby Boomers (24%) and Millennials (24%) agreeing with this.

"Millennial workers feel more at home in a digital workplace than any generation that has come before them. They are used to adapting to new technologies and expect their employer to do the same. When weighing up the cost and benefits of any new systems for their business, employers should remember the potential that such an investment has to attract Millennial professionals.”." says Nic Sephton-Poultney, SA Country Manager at Robert Walters.

The third edition of Robert Walters Insight Series helps employers in their recruitment strategies to address key talent management issues.

The report also listed the following as what millennials expect from their employers:

Salary

A competitive salary was rated important by all generations, but particularly for ambitious Millennials where salary is largely seen as a reflection of their status and success. In fact, 96% of Millennials rated a competitive pay and bonus system as important, and 25% stated that this would be the number one reason they would change jobs.

Progression

Millennials want more than just a job – they want a career, with 69% citing a clear path for progression in the business as the most important factor in keeping them engaged.

“It is perhaps unsurprising that for Millennials at the outset of their careers, a clear path to progression is the most effective motivator. However, this reflects not just the youth but also the ambition of this generation.

“Millennials have grown up being told they are capable of achieving anything and this confidence means that they crave responsibility early in their careers.”

In fact, 54% of Millennials state that having the opportunity to ‘exercise influence’ in the workplace is a key way to keep them engaged and remain with their current employer.

Transparency

Millennials do not shy away from responsibility, and they want to know what needs to be done to earn it. Of all generations surveyed, Millennials placed the highest value on transparency over how they could achieve progress in their career.