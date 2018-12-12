Miley Cyrus said she calls Liam Hemsworth her 'survival partner' instead of 'fiancé'

news

Miley Cyrus told Howard Stern that she no longer calls Liam Hemsworth her "fiancé."

The loss of their home in the California wildfires inspired the singer to change how she thinks of Hemsworth as a partner.

She now calls him her "survival partner" — a name he doesn't find romantic.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Malibu home was destroyed in the California wildfires last month, and the experience has made Cyrus reexamine the couple's relationship.

In an interview on "The Howard Stern Show" Wednesday, the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer revealed that she doesn't think of Hemsworth as her fiancé anymore.

"Yeah, kind of-ish," she responded when asked if her "The Last Song" co-star is her fiancé or boyfriend. "My partner, I call him my survival partner now."

Hemsworth reportedly doesn't think the term "survival partner" is especially romantic, but Cyrus disagrees, especially in the aftermath of the California wildfires.

"He thinks it's not romantic, but I learned that it is," she explained. "That is why you pair up with someone, for survival, and he was so incredible. He got all the animals out in his truck."

She also joked that her survival partner got "a lot of action" for saving their animals. "We had to make sure he knew I was very, very grateful," she joked.

The couple hasn't moved back to Malibu as of yet, instead, they are taking up residence in Nashville

"I think the hardest thing for both of us right now is to go back," she explained. "A lot of people are starting to get back to their homes, people that didn't lose their homes, but Malibu isn't the same for right now. The air quality, the water, he surfs every day..."

Still, the pair recognizes not everyone is as fortunate as they are to just pick up and move after the devastation.

Hemsworth and Cyrus donated $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation after the wildfires through Cyrus' charity, The Happy Hippie Foundation.

"Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community," Cyrus tweeted in November. "I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left."

And while Hemsworth may not be partial to the term "survival partner," he has a slew of nicknames he uses to refer to Miley — "my girl" and "my little angel" seem to be his favorites on Instagram.

