Michelle Obama reportedly had a secret meeting with Meghan Markle while she was in London

The Duchess of Sussex and former American first lady met Monday night, after Michelle Obama had a book tour event in London.

  • Meghan Markle reportedly had a secret meeting with Michelle Obama while the former first lady was in London Monday night.
  • A friend of the Duchess of Sussex told the Evening Standard that the two discussed shared causes, such as supporting and empowering women.
  • Obama has canceled the rest of her European tour dates to attend former President George H.W. Bush's funeral in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

The Obamas have long been friends of the British Royal family, especially when it comes to Prince William and Prince Harry.

So it's perhaps no surprise that Harry's new wife, Meghan Markle, met with former first lady Michelle Obama while she was in London for her book tour on Monday.

A friend of the Duchess of Sussex told the Evening Standard that Meghan "had a long private audience with Michelle" after Obama gave a sold-out speech at the Royal Festival Hall.

The friend said the two discussed shared causes such as girls' education, as well as pregnant Markle's impending motherhood.

The palace confirmed that Markle attended Obama's talk in a private capacity, but released no other details to the newspaper.

Obama was scheduled to make two more stops in Europe to publicize her new memoir, "Becoming," but she canceled those events after former President George H.W. Bush died on Friday.

She will be attending the 41st president's funeral in Washington, D.C. along with her husband.

