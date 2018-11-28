Mel B got a tattoo of her ex-husband's name surgically cut out — and she keeps the removed skin in a jar

news

Mel B appeared on the British talk show "Loose Women" and opened up about surgically removing a tattoo of ex-husband Stephen Belafonte's name in late 2017.

The Spice Girl singer said that she keeps the skin in a jar.

" It's at the top of my wardrobe," she explained. "Nobody can see it, but I know it's there and it's off my body, so it makes me feel so much better."

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte were married from 2007 to 2017. The singer accused him of emotional and physical abuse, which he has denied.

Mel B revealed that she got a tattoo of her ex-husband's name surgically removed — and she still has the skin stored.

"I've saved it in a jar, which sounds a bit strange, I know," she said on the UK talk show "Loose Women," as pointed out by Metro UK and People. "It's at the top of my wardrobe. Nobody can see it, but I know it's there and it's off my body, so it makes me feel so much better."

Mel B was married to Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2017. The singer previously said that she was physically and emotionally abused by him. Belafonte has denied the allegations.

The 43-year-old explained that she didn't want to experience the pain of laser removal and having several sessions to fully get rid of the ink, which reads: "Stephen, till death do us part, you own my heart."

Instead, she asked a doctor "to cut it off my body."

"A lot of my surgery was to do with getting out of my abusive relationship," she said, according to Metro UK. "It was almost like a cleanse. I just wanted to feel fresh and new again and untouched by that person."

Mel B added: "It's like if you're a rape victim the first thing you want to do is get in a bath and wash everything off you. I didn't want to have any remnants of him on me."

Read more: A resurfaced video of Mel B being grabbed by a fellow 'X Factor' judge is dividing fans

Mel B has spoken out against Belafonte in several interviews and in her latest book, "Brutally Honest."

In 2017, they had a public divorce, in which Mel B accused her ex of showing her three daughters (Phoenix, from her relationship with Jimmy Gulzar; Angel, who was born when she dated Eddie Murphy; and Madison, who she welcomed with Belafonte) graphic videos of people being beheaded.

"I kept silent for a decade in order to protect myself and my three beautiful girls," she writes in her memoir. "I had to declare, in front of an American judge, reasons why I needed legal safeguarding from the man I was married to for 10 years. And even though I continued to smile for the cameras on stage, on screen and on social media, I was lost behind a wall that kept out my family, my friends, and my soul."

Watch Mel B's interview with "Loose Women" below.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.