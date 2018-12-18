Meghan Markle has worn several outfits during her first year as a member of the royal family .

She often wears designers like Givenchy, Alexander McQueen, and Oscar de la Renta.

Markle's style has already evolved in the past 12 months.

Meghan Markle has had a whirlwind 2018. She ended the year as one of the most searched-for people on the internet , and it's not hard to see why.

The Duchess of Sussex had her grand royal wedding to Prince Harry back in May and hit the ground running for a slew of royal engagements in the following months all while wearing some impressive ensembles. She's even given a few glimpses of her maternity style since announcing her pregnancy in October.

Some of Markle's most memorable looks were created by Givenchy, though she has worn standout ensembles by a variety of designers.

Here are Markle's 30 best looks of 2018.

Markle kicked off the year by wearing a camel colored Brando coat by Smythe in early January.

Pool/Getty Images

She wore the $995 coat for a visit to Reprezent 107.3FM in London. According to What Meghan Wore , she paired the coat with the $395 Jay Pump by Sarah Flint .

In early February, Markle switched up her style with a sleek black pantsuit for the Endeavour Fund Awards.

WPA Pool/Getty IMages

She paired a $1,995 blazer with matching $795 trousers, both by Alexander McQueen . A $280 white bodysuit by Tuxe and $625 black Manolo Blahnik pumps completed the look.

This was the first of several pantsuits Markle would wear throughout the year.

Later in February, Markle and Kate Middleton coordinated in shades of blue.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Markle opted for a blue wrap dress by Jason Wu that originally retailed for $1,795 , while Middleton went with a $165 maternity dress by Seraphine .

Some people thought her outfit for the 2018 Commonwealth Day service in March was a subtle nod to Princess Diana.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Markle's white coat and navy blue dress were by one of Diana's preferred designers, Amanda Wakeley. She also wore a matching beret by another one of Diana's favorite designers, Stephen Jones.

She added a pair of navy blue Manolo Blahnik BB pumps to complete the look.

In April, Markle channeled her classic Hollywood style with a casual-chic ensemble for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She wore a trench-style dress with pinstripes by Altuzarra, which she paired with a $700 Camilla and Marc blazer draped over her shoulders and a pair of Tamara Mellon heels.

Markle wore a royal blue cape dress to the Queen's 92nd birthday concert later in April.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Markle paired the Stella McCartney dress with the $3,390 Armory Zodiac Clutch by Naeem Khan in the Leo pattern. She also added her navy blue Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

She then wore a Roland Mouret design on the night before her wedding in May.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

She paired the 1,350 ($1,690.33) navy blue dress with a pair of gray Manolo Blahnik BB heels.

Perhaps Markle's most famous dress of the year is her Givenchy wedding gown.

Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Clare Waight Keller-designed gown had a bateau neckline, which would soon become a signature staple in Markle's wardrobe . Her 16-foot long veil featured embroidered flowers from all 53 Commonwealth nations .

Markle revealed in the ITV/HBO documentary "Queen of the World" that she had a piece of fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Prince Harry has her "something blue."

Markle then changed into a white silk dress by Stella McCartney for her wedding reception.

Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The bespoke gown featured a halter-style neckline that added a modern touch to the classic design. She paired the dress with matching pumps by Aquazzura.

For her first official engagement after the royal wedding, Markle wore a silk pencil dress with long sheer sleeves.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The duchess paired the $643 dress by GOAT Fashion with a wide-brimmed hat by Philip Treacy.

This outfit was also notable for being the first time Markle was spotted wearing tights, which the Queen reportedly prefers royal women to wear .

Markle went with Givenchy for her first joint appearance with the Queen in June.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The cream dress had a shoulder overlay that added a unique structure to the design. Some people though the shoulder overlay may have been a response to critics of the off-the-shoulder dresses she has worn previously .

She paired the dress with the $355 Perfect Pumps by Sarah Flint and a $1,190 black handbag by Givenchy .

Markle attended her first Royal Ascot in June, and gave us a look at her most extravagant hat yet.

Tim Ireland/AP Images

The duchesswore a white buttoned shirtdress by Givenchy, which had lace detailing at the waist. Her black-and-white straw hat by Philip Treacy had a sheer wide brim with a curved design.

Markle debuted one of her most royal looks yet for the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony in June.

John Stillwell/AP Images

She wore a matching double-breasted jacket and skirt by Prada, both in a shade of blush pink. The jacket featured her signature bateau neckline . Markle also opted for a pair of heels by Aquazzura.

She added a bright pop of color to her royal wardrobe for the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception in July.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

The sleeveless design by Brandon Maxwell was a change of pace from her neutral color palette at the time.

Markle switched up her style once again by wearing a Givenchy pantsuit in July during a visit to Ireland.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The deviation from the more traditional royal dresses was seen by many as proof that Markle would write her own style rules as a duchess . Some even speculated that Harry wasn't a fan of Markle's penchant for menswear-inspired designs.

Later in July, the duchess wore a denim-style dress by Carolina Herrera to a charity polo match.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She accessorized the $2,190 dress with a woven clutch by J. Crew and the $750 Deneuve pumps by Aquazzura .

She then put a royal twist on the no-pants trend with a black Tuxedo-style dress in August.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

She wore the $595 Digital Dress by Judith & Charles for a gala performance of "Hamilton." The dress had a double-breasted and long-sleeved design, which she paired with matching pumps by Paul Andrew.

Markle wore another sleek pantsuit when she attended the WellChild Awards in early September.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

This time the duchess opted for a $1,595 one-button blazer by Altuzarra , which she paired with the brand's matching black $695 Serge pants .

Markle wore yet another memorable outfit for her first official visit to Sussex in October.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She paired a green leather skirt by Hugo Boss with a $95 matching blouse by & Other Stories . Markle added some contrast to the green ensemble by wearing a pair of $375 suede beige pumps by Stuart Weitzman and a cashmere coat by Armani.

Markle then showed off her royal wedding guest style for Princess Eugenie's big day in early October.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

She chose to wear a navy dress and coat ensemble by Givenchy , which she paired with her Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

For the first stop on her first royal tour in Austraila, Markle wore a chic white sleeveless dress.

Pool/Getty Images

Markle was wearing the $1,800 AUD ($1294.03 USD) Blessed dress by Australian label Karen Gee . She started the day in a pair of $375 Stuart Weitzman Legend pumps , but later changed into a $145 pair of flats by Rothy's .

This was Markle's first appearance following the announcement of her pregnancy.

Markle went with a stylish oversized blazer for a visit to Dubbo, Australia, in October.

Pool/Getty Images

She wore the $145 Boss blazer from Serena Williams' clothing line , which she wore over a white button-up.

Markle paired the blazer with $195 black jeans from Outland Denim. The brand recently said they were able to create up to 30 new jobs thanks to the exposure Markle brought them .

She completed the look with a pair of ankle boots by J. Crew , which originally retailed for $178.

Markle's accessories seemed to steal the show during her visit to Melbourne, Australia, in October.

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

She wore a $990 navy blue sleeveless midi dress by Dion Lee , which she wore with a trench coat by Australian designer Martin Grant.

When a young boy named Gavin handed her a pasta necklace he made himself, the duchessdecided to wear it as a final touch to her ensemble.

The duchess then showed off her beach style during a visit to Bondi Beach in Sydney.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Markle wore a $1,420 pleated striped dress by Martin Grant that showed off her more casual side. Her $120 wedges by Castaer caused some controversy, as the Queen reportedly isn't a fan of that particular shoe style.

She went with a flowy summer dress by Reformation for a visit to Fraser Island in October.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The $218 maxi dress had a thigh-high split and gray and white striped pattern.

She wore a blue cape dress by Safiyaa for a state dinner in Suva, Fiji, in October.

Ian Vogler/Pool/Getty Images

The dress featured short sleeves that extended out into a glamorouscape design.

Markle then wore her most princess-like look to date to the Australian Geographic Society Awards during her October royal tour.

Pool/Getty Images

The Oscar de la Renta gown had a billowing tulle skirt and sheer illusion neckline. The dress wasalso adorned with bird embellishments on its sheer overlay.

She completed the look with a pair of Deneuve pumps by Aquazzura .

Markle's blue Givenchy skirt caused some confusion during her appearance in Rotorua, New Zealand.

Dominic Lipinski/Pool/Getty Images

Some thought the skirt appeared see-through in the photos, though it may have been an optical illusion caused by the lighting and fabric.

She paired the skirt with a matching top and a pair of suede Manolo Blahnik heels.

The duchess then showed off her festive side in a burgundy ensemble for a visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen in November.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Images

She paired a $228 dress with a matching $459.50 burgundy coat , both by Club Monaco.

Markle most recently made an appearance at the British Fashion Awards in December wearing a chic black velvet gown.

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

The Givenchy design had a one-shoulder design, which is the first time Markle has worn the style since becoming a duchess.

