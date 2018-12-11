Pulse.ng logo
Meghan Markle channeled her old Hollywood style and wore a one-shoulder dress for the first time since she became a duchess

At the British Fashion Awards, Meghan Markle wore a glamorous one-shoulder black velvet gown by Givenchy, a departure from her usual royal style.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Meghan Markle wore yet another custom Givenchy design. play

Meghan Markle wore yet another custom Givenchy design.

(Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images)

  • At the British Fashion Awards on Monday, Meghan Markle wore a one-shoulder black velvet gown by Givenchy.
  • The duchess paired the bespoke Givenchy dress with strappy gold heels, gold bangle bracelets, and dark nail polish.

  • The gown was a departure from Markle's usual royal style.
  • Since the former actress married Prince Harry, she has gravitated more toward boat neck dresses, pantsuits, and muted colors.
  • But the duchess still channels her old Hollywood style from time to time, like during her and Harry's royal tour in mid- to late October.

Meghan Markle channeled her old Hollywood style when she made a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards on Monday.

During the ceremony, the Duchess of Sussex presented the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award to Givenchy's artistic director, Clare Waight Keller, who worked closely with Markle to design the royal's wedding ceremony gown.

Markle, whose first child with Prince Harry is due in spring 2019, wore a one-shoulder black velvet gown and cradled her baby bump on stage. The duchess paired the bespoke Givenchy dress with strappy gold heels by British designer Tamara Mellon, gold bangle bracelets, and dark nail polish.

The duchess wore her hair in a simple, sleek updo. play

The duchess wore her hair in a simple, sleek updo.

(Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images)

With its subtle side slit, wrap skirt design, and glossy lining, Markle's one-shoulder gown was a departure from her usual royal style.

Since the former actress married the Duke of Sussex in May, she has gravitated more toward boat neck dresses, pantsuits, and muted colors like blush pink or taupe.

Read more: The most memorable outfits Meghan Markle has worn as a duchess that show why she's a global fashion icon

In mid- to late October, Markle got a chance to show off more of her personal style during her and Harry's royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga, in mid- to late October.

Over the course of the 16-day tour, the duchess wore several glamorous gowns from designers like Oscar de la Renta, as well as eco-friendly dresses, flats, and sneakers.

Markle attended the Australian Geographic Society Awards in a $12,816 Oscar de la Renta gown. play

Markle attended the Australian Geographic Society Awards in a $12,816 Oscar de la Renta gown.

(Paul Edwards/Pool/Getty Images)

