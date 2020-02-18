Two Nigerian writers Ope Adedeji and Pemi Aguda have made it to the shortlist for the 2020 US National Magazine Awards for Print and Digital Media.

These finalists were shortlisted for their respective short stories “After the Birds,” and “24, Alhaji Williams Street.”

This award recognises outstanding pieces in print and digital media.

This year's finalists for the 2020 US National Magazine Awards for Print and Digital Media have been announced.

Presented by the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME), the shortlist features two Nigerian writers - Ope Adedeji and ‘Pemi Aguda.

According to Sid Holt, executive director of ASME, “This year’s finalists for the National Magazine Awards showcase an incredible range of innovative, inspiring journalism from 62 magazines and websites. Columbia and ASME join me in congratulating the many writers and editors nominated today—their work underscores the power of magazine journalism to entertain and challenge readers and listeners both in print and online.”

Adedeji was recognised for her short story, “After the Birds,” which was published in McSweeney's Quarterly.

An alumnus of the 2018 Purple Hibiscus Trust Creative Writing Workshop taught by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, her work has also appeared on Arts and Africa, Afreada, and Catapult.

Aguda was picked for “24, Alhaji Williams Street,” published in Zoetrope. Her stories have also appeared in Granta, and Lagos Noir anthology.

The finalists will all be honored on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Brooklyn Steel, a music venue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.