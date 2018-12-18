The richest family in Asia is an Indian family that just threw one of the most lavish wedding celebrations in recent memory, which included a private Beyonc concert and celebrity guests including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas , Hillary Clinton , and Arianna Huffington .

The Ambani family is behind oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries. The company's chairman and largest shareholder is Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia, who is worth an estimated $42.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index .

Mukesh's daughter, 27-year-old Isha Ambani, married Anand Piramal , 33, heir to a real estate and pharmaceutical business, in December 2018 at the Ambani family home in Mumbai , a 27-story skyscraper that cost an estimated $1 billion to build.

Here's a look at the Ambani family's fortune, relationships, friends, and lavish lifestyles.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

See Also:

SEE ALSO: The 25 richest American families, ranked

DON'T MISS: Everything we know about Isha Ambani, the Indian heiress who got Beyonc to perform at her wedding