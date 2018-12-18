- The Ambanis are the richest family in Asia.
- The family patriarch, Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani , is worth an estimated $42.7 billion.
- The Ambanis live in a 27-story skyscraper in Mumbai , rumored to have cost $1 billion to build, which would make it one of the most expensive homes in the world.
- The Ambanis mingle with people like the Clintons , Prince Charles , and Bollywood stars.
The richest family in Asia is an Indian family that just threw one of the most lavish wedding celebrations in recent memory, which included a private Beyonc concert and celebrity guests including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas , Hillary Clinton , and Arianna Huffington .
The Ambani family is behind oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries. The company's chairman and largest shareholder is Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia, who is worth an estimated $42.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index .
Mukesh's daughter, 27-year-old Isha Ambani, married Anand Piramal , 33, heir to a real estate and pharmaceutical business, in December 2018 at the Ambani family home in Mumbai , a 27-story skyscraper that cost an estimated $1 billion to build.
Here's a look at the Ambani family's fortune, relationships, friends, and lavish lifestyles.
