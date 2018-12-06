Meet the 30 women who will be competing for Colton's heart on 'The Bachelor'

ABC recently announced all of the women who will appear on season 23 of "The Bachelor" featuring Colton Underwood.
Colton was announced as the new Bachelor in August, and we have been waiting ever since then to learn more about the ladies that were going to be vying for Underwood's heart.
Without further ado, here are the ladies to keep your eyes out for in January.
Alex B.’s dog rescue business has apparently saved over 5,000 dogs from slaughter.
Alex D.’s occupation of choice is inspired by her tendency to do things very slowly.
Angelique says she has a super corny sense of humor.
Annie says she is a country girl through and through – she’s even competed in national horse shows.
Nature-lover Bri lists her biggest dating fear as “farting too loudly."
Miss USA first runner-up Caelynn says she once flew from North Carolina to Japan for a first date.
Caitlin loves creating art, but 0ne of her favorite form of expression is singing in the shower.
Cassie describes herself as a total California girl and a frequent surfer.
Catherine is looking for love, but she’s not coming into this alone. Her dog daughter Lucy is joining her in the Bachelor mansion.
One of five siblings, Courtney built a successful catering business that crafts meal plans for athletes.
In her spare time, you can catch Demi watching WWE and driving stick shift.
Devin has a degree in sports journalism and loves practicing yoga.
Elyse grew up in Anchorage, Alaska but made a home in sunny Arizona.
Erika is fondly referred to by friends as “The Nut.”
Erin draws a comparison to Cinderella because she works full time for her stepmother’s home improvement business, enjoys ballroom dancing, and is obsessed with pumpkin spice lattes.
Hannah is the second former pageant winner on Colton’s season and never misses an Alabama football game.
Hannah acts as both lead photographer and model for her self-made social media business.
Heather is an adrenaline junkie who’s never been kissed.
Jane is all about spreading good vibes and is a proud dog mama to Bella.
Katie is a Louisiana State University grad and lifelong dancer who relocated to Los Angeles.
Her dad owns the dental practice she works at, and she lists “not flossing” as a deal-breaker.
Laura once moved all the way to Spain, just because.
Nicole enjoys salsa dancing and singing acapella.
An admitted member of Bachelor Nation, Nina immigrated from Croatia to the United States when she was 9 years old.
Onyeka’s parents got engaged after just two weeks of dating so she says she's up to the challenge of a whirlwind romance with Colton.
Revian is an avid concert-goer and fluent in Mandarin.
Sydney is a professional dancer who says she's never had a boyfriend.
Tahzjuan is a dog lover with an ironic sense of humor. Her tattoo reads “I love bad ideas.”
In her spare time, Tayshia enjoys volunteering at church and going to wine tastings.
New York native Tracy relocated to Los Angeles to style celebrities for a living.
