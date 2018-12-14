Meet Kris Jenner's 9 grandchildren who are the future stars of the Kardashian clan

news

Kris Jenner is the mother of six kids from two marriages.

She had four children with her late husband, Robert Kardashian: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian.

And she had two children during her marriage to Caitlyn Jenner: Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Kris currently has nine grandkids total from all of her children except Kendall.

Over the past decade, self-described momager Kris Jenner has built an empire on her family name.

The Kardashian-Jenner brand has spawned numerous reality TV series, as well as several makeup lines, fragrances, and apps.

In that time, Jenner, 63, has also seen her family grow. The mother of six kids from two marriages is now also a grandma to nine grandkids.

Below, here's a complete guide to the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child with partner Tristan Thompson in April 2018

The 33-year-old gave birth to a baby girl around 4 a.m. EST on April 12, 2018, TMZ reported. Four days after she gave birth, Khloe revealed her baby's name, True Thompson, in an Instagram post.

In the days leading up to True's birth, reports surfaced that Khloe's boyfriend Tristan had allegedly cheated on her with multiple women. On April 11, an unnamed source told People that Tristan, 27, is a "serial cheater" and claimed that "more women [will] come out of the woodwork."

In November, fans found out that Tristan was with Khloe in the delivery room when she gave birth during an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" (KUWTK). After the episode aired, Khloe explained why she wanted Tristan by her side, despite finding out about his alleged cheating days before.

Read more: Khloe Kardashian explained why she let Tristan Thompson in the delivery room just days after reports surfaced that he cheated on her

"Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan," the 33-year-old wrote on Twitter. "She should not be punished for his actions."

Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott in early 2018

On February 4, 2018, Kylie revealed on social media that she had given birth to a girl three days earlier, ending months of speculation that she was pregnant.

In a heartfelt statement on Instagram and Twitter, the 21-year-old "Life of Kylie" star apologized to her fans for "keeping them in the dark" but said that she needed to prepare for motherhood out of the public eye.

"I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness," Kylie wrote.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also shared an emotional video documenting her relationship with Scott, 26, her pregnancy — which she called the "most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience" — and the birth of her daughter.

Kylie later revealed on Instagram that she and Scott, born Jacques Webster, named their baby Stormi Webster.

Kim Kardashian West has three children with husband Kanye West

Kim, 38, gave birth to her first child, North, on June 15, 2013.

The KKW Beauty founder later opened up about her battle with preeclampsia, a serious condition that affects around five to 8% of women during their pregnancies. In a post on her website, Kim revealed that North arrived almost six weeks early after an induced labor, due to complications from preeclampsia.

Immediately following North's delivery, Kim suffered from yet another complication called placenta accreta, in which the placenta grows too deeply into the uterine wall and remains attached after labor.

Kim and Kanye welcomed their second child and only son, Saint, on December 5, 2015. Kim's pregnancy with Saint was also complicated by placenta accreta, and she later revealed that her doctors told her it wasn't safe to get pregnant again.

After two high-risk pregnancies, Kim decided to give birth to her third child via a "gestational carrier," which means that the woman who carried her baby was not biologically related to her.

Reportedly named after Kanye's home city, baby Chicago was born on January 15, 2018. Three days after welcoming Chicago into the world, Kim penned an emotional essay titled "The Truth About My Pregnancy Decision" about her decision to use a surrogate and her struggles to conceive and give birth.

Kourtney Kardashian is also a mother of three, all of whom she had with former partner Scott Disick

Kourtney and Scott's oldest child, Mason Dash Disick was born on December 14, 2009. Scott filmed Mason's birth on his personal camera, and the footage was later shared with the producers of "KUWTK."

"The experience was so indescribable and life-changing, and I can't believe he's all mine," Kourtney, 39, said after giving birth to Mason, as seen on "KUWTK."

"It's honestly like a little piece of me was just reborn," said Scott, 35. "And I'm so happy I'm here with Kourtney."

In 2011, Kourtney announced that she and Scott were expecting their second child. Penelope Scotland Disick was born on July 8, 2012.

Kourtney and Scott welcomed their third child, Reign Aston Disick, into the world on December 14, 2014. The couple — who split for good in 2015, ending their tumultuous nine-year-long, on-and-off relationship — now co-parent their three young children.

Rob Kardashian has one daughter with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna

Their daughter, Dream Renée Kardashian, was born on November 10, 2016.

Rob, 31, and Chyna, 30, started dating around late January 2016, but their rocky relationship was often punctuated with public fights on social media, and the two have since separated.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.