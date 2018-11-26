Meet first black VC in over 100 yrs in South Africa

news

After more than 100 years since its establishment, the top South African institution has chosen notable academic professor Tawana Kupe from Zimbabwe.

He was selected over five other shortlisted candidates after a long process which included presentations by the six candidates to a joint meeting of the Council, Senate and Institutional Forum.

In his statement of intent, Professor Kupe said, "Universities have a responsibility to develop educated, well-informed and professionally skilled people who can address local and global challenges and contribute towards creating successful and thriving societies. To be able to play these critically important roles, universities must enjoy academic freedom and institutional autonomy, allow for freedom of inquiry and be transparent, accountable and ethical in their practices in all respects."

The procedure for the University's Regulation and Procedure for the Appointment of the Vice-Chancellor and Principal also included voting by the Senate and Institutional Forum and interviews with the shortlisted candidates by the Joint Committee of Council.

Professor Kupe made it through the long assessment as announced by the university at a meeting held on November 21, 2018.

Reacting to the appointment, Ms Futhi Mtoba, Chairperson of the UP Council, said, "We believe that Professor Kupe comes to the position with considerable experience at executive level and is the best candidate to lead the University into the future."

The university's first black VC and principal has a BA Honours degree, Masters in English from the University of Zimbabwe and a DPhil in Media Studies from the University of Oslo in Norway.

Prior to this appointment, he was the Vice-Principal of the University of the Witwatersrand and served as Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Advancement, Human Resources and Transformation from January 2013.

The Professor has also been the Executive Dean of the Wits Faculty of Humanities for six years (January 2007 - December 2012), and a lecturer at Rhodes University between 1999 and 2001.

He takes over from Professor Cheryl de la Rey, who resigned to be the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Canterbury in New Zealand.