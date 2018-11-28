Pulse.ng logo
McDonald's holiday pies are back for the festive season, and they're covered in a sugar glaze and rainbow sprinkles

McDonald's enthusiasts are excited about the vanilla custard-filled pie's comeback.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
McDonald's has brought back its festive holiday pies for limited release across the country. play

(McDonald's)

  • McDonald's has brought back its colorful holiday pies for a limited time.
  • The pies are covered in a sugary glaze and rainbow sprinkles, with a vanilla custard filling.
  • McDonald's says that the pies will only be available at participating locations, and that there's no nationwide release date.

McDonald's has found a new tradition in bringing holiday-themed pies to its menus in the last couple of years, with 2018's festive season being no exception.

McDonald's holiday pies are made in a similar way to its ever-popular apple pies, but, rather than a fruit filling, they come with vanilla custard inside and a sugar-glazed shell on the outside, covered in rainbow sprinkles.

The pies will be only be available at participating McDonald's locations. play

(McDonald's)

Read more: McDonald's just brought back its pumpkin pie, and people are divided about the seasonal release

McDonald's enthusiasts took to social media to rejoice over the pie's comeback, after the fast-food chain confirmed the release on Twitter.

McDonald's also noted on Twitter that the pie doesn't have an official nationwide release date and availability will be up to local franchise owners, meaning the pies might not be found at all McDonald's locations.

Chew Boom reports that the holiday pies may also be substituted with pumpkin and creme pies when supply of the holiday pies runs out.

A representative for McDonald's did not immediately reply to INSIDER's request for comment.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

