Matt Lauer has reportedly given up on a 'comeback' a year after being fired from 'Today' for alleged sexual harassment

Matt Lauer has given up on a "comeback," according to People.

Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show in November 2017 after alleged sexual misconduct, but was reportedly planning to return to TV after finalizing his divorce.

He's since reportedly given up on those plans and has resigned himself to a relatively isolated life.

Lauer was fired from NBC in November 2017 after reports of alleged sexual misconduct. Soon afterwards, his wife, Annette Roque, filed for divorce. (Lauer has denied the misconduct allegations.)

As divorce negotiations went through the summer, Lauer was reportedly "furious" that he'd have to give millions to Roque, but was eager to wrap up a settlement so he could focus on renewing is career.

"He is ready to move on with his life and truly believes that a television comeback is possible," a source told Us Weekly in July.

Lauer settled with Roque in August, reportedly handing her up to $20 million. Later that month, he told his few remaining fans that he will "be back on TV."

But according to People, Lauer has now given up.

"He doesn’t sit around thinking about a comeback," a source told People.

Lauer has now resigned himself to a life of being socially ostracized, spending time only with his kids and a few close friends, sources told People.

"He is not dating," a source told People. "Some former colleagues have visited him. He has some long-term friends he sees and hangs out with on a regular basis."

Several other notable media men accused of sexual misconduct have also attempted to make comebacks in recent months — with mixed results. In April, six months after Charlie Rose was accused by 17 women of sexual misconduct, it was reported that Rose was in talks to hose a #MeToo-themed talk show. The idea was quickly quashed. And in October, months after comedian Louis C.K. admitted to behaving inappropriately in front of female coworkers, he returned to New York's Comedy Cellar for a surprise set. Several audience members reportedly left.