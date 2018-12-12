Madame Tussauds has unveiled new 'live' Christmas wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the photos are very confusing

news

Madame Tussauds in Berlin has unveiled new 'live' wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The royal couple are decked out in Christmas jumpers and have posed in a festive scene.

The pictures, however, are confusing to say the least.

When popular tourist attraction Madame Tussauds revealed its wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in London and New York last year, most people were impressed by their likeness.

But the latest incarnations of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, unveiled by Madame Tussauds' German outpost in Berlin, are a bit more strange.

The wax museum has created more timely versions of the royal couple — not only is Markle's baby bump visible, but the pair are both dressed in festive attire (somehow we can't quite imagine the Duchess in a novelty Christmas jumper, though).

The figures are also "live," and appear to essentially be rather creepy wax heads on actors' bodies.

Madame Tussauds posted a video of the pair paying a visit to Berlin's Christmas market, showing their human movements.

The official pictures, however, are somewhat confusing. Scroll through them below.

Here's Meghan seemingly hanging a bauble onto thin air while being cheered on by her husband.

Here, the royal couple have a merry old time with a Santa hat on Meghan's bump.

Poor Meghan appears to be struggling to sit down in the next series of photos.

Also note the disproportionate size of Prince Harry's head.

She managed to make it to a seated position, probably thanks to her husband's support, or the fact that she's wearing frumpy, low heels that the Duchess would never be seen in.

Prince Harry seemed pretty stoked that his wife had managed to sit down.

Why Meghan has a box on her baby bump is unclear.

And, well, we simply have no idea what's happening here — but Prince Harry seems mega psyched about it.