Pulse.ng logo
Finance
Lifestyle
Politics
Sports
Strategy
Tech
Go to Pulse.ng
Go
Close
Open
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home
>
Business Insider
>
Lifestyle
>
Lonely Planet named Sri Lanka the No. 1 country to travel to in 2019 — here's why you should go
Lifestyle
Lonely Planet named Sri Lanka the No. 1 country to travel to in 2019 — here's why you should go
Published:
10.12.2018
Aliza Gulab
Print
eMail
Tweet
news
Travel guide company Lonely Planet named Sri Lanka the number one country to visit in 2019.
Insider spoke with Destinations Editor Bailey Freeman to learn how they choose their top spots.
Sri Lanka was chosen because of a diversity of experiences, great food, and a burgeoning tourism industry.
Check out the rest of the Best in Travel
here.
|
Like Pulse Nigeria Business Insider
|
Follow Pulse Nigeria Business Insider
|
Follow Pulse Nigeria Business Insider
Tweet
Top 3
1
Lifestyle
How billionaire industrialist Abdulsamad Rabiu makes and...
2
Lifestyle
Here are all the lovely African beauty queens from the 2018...
3
Lifestyle
Everything you need to know about the 2018 Miss World Africa
Go to Pulse.ng
Lifestyle
9 secrets sushi chefs swear by
Lifestyle
12 things you didn't know about the Bill of Rights
Lifestyle
4 African countries make it to the cool list for 2019
Lifestyle
The most popular beauty products of 2018
X
Advertisement
Choose Edition:
United States
United Kingdom
Available on
© 2018 Pulse.ng
Home
Pulse TV
News
Gist
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Communities
Hausa
Business Insider
About Us
About
Terms And Conditions
Privacy Policy
Advertise with us
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram