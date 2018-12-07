Pulse.ng logo
London at Christmas is an Instagrammer's dream, and there are 9 shots every influencer has

From the gift-wrapped loos in Sketch to the candy canes outside Annabel's, there's nowhere like London at Christmas, and it's perfect for Instagram.

  Published:
Influencer Jess Hamilton outside the Ivy Chelsea Garden's display play

Influencer Jess Hamilton outside the Ivy Chelsea Garden's display

(Instagram/@jesschamilton)

  • London looks its finest at Christmastime, thanks to endless twinkling lights and elaborate festive displays.
  • The most beautiful decorations, of course, make for brilliant Instagram content, and influencers love them.
  • There are certain scenes, however, that you've probably seen all over your feed multiple times.

There's nowhere like London at Christmas, a city which runs solely on mince pies and mulled wine for the whole of December.

While the streets may be horrendously packed with seasonal shoppers, there's one consolation which makes venturing out bearable: the Christmas lights and decorations.

Thanks to Instagram, an increasing number of shops and restaurants are pushing the boat out with their festive displays in the hope of enticing influencers to swing by for a Christmas selfie.

An elite dating app with 1.3 million members says it never accepts anyone who posts a 'duck face mirror selfie'

Needless to say, there are certain spots around the city that you're probably already bored of seeing on your Instagram feed (yet also somehow want to visit and get a snap for yourself).

Here are the nine shots of Christmas in London that nearly every Instagram influencer has taken this year.

1. Something in Covent Garden

Covent Garden's mirror tunnel light installation play

Covent Garden's mirror tunnel light installation

(Covent Garden)

Covent Garden's decorations offer a veritable feast for the gram — one trip to the area can provide influencers with content for days.

There's the "infinity chamber" mirrored tunnel light installation (above), which was basically designed for selfies...

...The car piled high with presents...

...The reindeer...

...And the mistletoe-topped, ribbon-bedecked, Christmas tree photo spot.



2. The wrapped-up toilets at Sketch

The iconic Sketch loos have been given a Christmas makeover play

The iconic Sketch loos have been given a Christmas makeover

(Sketch)

The bathrooms in quirky central London restaurant Sketch are an Instagram fave all year round thanks to their fun egg-shaped cubicles.

Now, the iconic toilets' have had a Christmas makeover, and Instagram fiends just can't get enough.



3. The entrance to Annabel's

The luxury Mayfair private members' club has pulled out all the stops with its incredible outdoor display, featuring a gigantic Christmas tree festooned with twinkly lights, presents, and giant candy canes. Even better, you don't even need to step inside to get the photo.



4. The Ivy Chelsea Garden's gingerbread house

The Ivy brasseries are known for their seasonal decor, but they have outdone themselves with their Christmas restaurant fronts — the Chelsea Garden branch with its gingerbread house aesthetic has proven particularly popular on Instagram.



5. Fortnum & Mason's baubles

Fortnum & Mason's window displays are tourist attractions in their own right, but this year it's a decoration inside the famed store that is causing a stir on Instagram.

The incredible golden baubles hanging down the middle of the department store provide the perfect opportunity for a (sort of) unique selfie.



6. The Natural History Museum Ice Rink

No stereotypical London Christmas experience would be complete without a visit to the ice rink at the Natural History Museum.

The imposing building and the magnificent tree provide the perfect backdrop for cute skating Boomerangs.



7. The Regent Street Christmas Lights

The celestial angels that line Regent Street and St James in central London are back.

The stunning designs, created by Paul Dart of James Glancy Design, are, in the eyes of most people, London's most elegant Christmas lights.

Most importantly, however, they are also highly Instagrammable.



8. Claridge's Tree

The Christmas tree at Claridge's is not your usual Christmas tree, but it certainly exudes the magic of the season.

Designed by Diane von Furstenburg, the six metre tall Tree of Love is inspired by DvF's strong belief in the power of love.



9. Cartier's Mayfair store

Cartier on New Bond Street is all wrapped up for Christmas.

If you can't afford to shop there, at least you can get a snap for the 'gram.



