The highly anticipated sequel to the “Living in Bondage” is currently out and topping the Nigerian box office.

While this 2019 movie does a great job of telling a followup story but still remaining independent of the first one, it does not hurt to watch the 1992 classic to get the full picture.

Over 20 years, the first "Living in Bondage" came out and succeeded in revolutionizing the Nigeria movie industry we now know as Nollywood.

It also launched the careers of Kenneth Okonkwo (who played the main character Andy Okeke), Bob Manuel and Kanayo Kanayo.

Directed by Chris Obi Rapu and written by Okechukwu Ogunjiofor and Kenneth Nnabue, the movie told the story of Okeke, a man who wants more.

His discontentment with his current financial status and desire for wealth led him to a cult that demanded a ritual — sacrifice a loved one for riches.

Desperate for money, he kills his wife. Viewers watch on as the ghost of his wife begins to haunt him until he gives his life to Christ.

At the time, this beloved movie could only be watched via the Video Home System (VHS). It is currently available online.

It was uploaded by Playnetwork Africa and Natives Filmwork on Youtube.

You can watch the full movie below: