Every year, some of the best films in the country are selected for a special exhibition abroad.

The American film industry and Nigerians in the Diaspora get to watch these chosen movies at “Nollywood in Hollywood’’, a collaboration between Nollywood and Hollywood.

It has been described as Nigeria’s biggest cultural showcase outside the country.

Three Nigerian movies have been chosen for the third edition of 'Nollywood in Hollywood'.

They are: "The Ghost and the House of Truth," "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free" and "Merry Men 2."

The Ghost and the House of Truth

It follows a counsellor, who facilitates reconciliation sessions between convicts and the victims of their crimes. Her belief in forgiveness is tested when her daughter goes missing.

The film stars Toyin Oshinaike, Mario Obruthe, Susan Wokoma, Imoleayo Olusanya, Dara Egerton-Shyngle, Kate Henshaw, Fabian Lojede and Kemi Lala Akindoju.

Directed by Akin Omotoso and produced by veteran Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Ego Boyo, "The Ghost and the House of Truth" premiered globally in September 2019.

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

This sequel to the 1992 Nollywood classic, "Living in Bondage" tells the story of Nnamdi, Andy Okeke’s son whose quest for the lavish life takes him down the same questionable path his father took.

Written by Nicole Asinugo and C.J. Obasi, it features familiar faces like Kenneth Okonkwo, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, and Kanayo O. Kanayo.

New additions include the director Ramsey Nouah, Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, Munachi Abii and Swanky JKA, who was only three months old when the first movie came out.

Merry Men 2

The sequel continues the original story started in the 2018 "Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons."

Ayo, Naz, Amaju and Remi, the charming foursome known as the Merry Men, meet their match in some ladies determined to make them pay for their atrocities.

Directed by Toka McBaror and produced by Ayo AY Makun, the movie features Ramsey Nouah, Jim Iyke, Falz, Williams Uchemba, Regina Daniels, BBNaija’s Alex Unusual, Nancy Isime, Iretiola Doyle, and Damilola Adegbite.

It is one of the top five Nollywood movies that won at the box office in 2019.

These movies will be showcased at this year's edition of 'Nollywood in Hollywood' on March 27 and 28, 2020 in Hollywood California, USA.

Ose Oyamendan, a Nigerian-American filmmaker, is the brain behind the event which was first held in 2018. The first edition featured 'Isoken', '93 Days' and 'The Bridge.'