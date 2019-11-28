Liposuction, also known as lipoplasty, liposculpture suction, lipectomy or lipo, is a kind of cosmetic surgery that involves the extraction of fat from the body.

It is done on the abdomen, thighs, buttocks, neck, chin, upper and backs of the arms, calves, and back.

Like most invasive procedures, it carries certain health risks. Business Insider explores some of these issues below.

Liposuction is regarded as the most common cosmetic operation in the United States with over 300,000 procedures are carried out every year.

Here in Nigeria, it is a relatively new practice that is becoming popular especially with young women.

While many consider this as a great way to achieve the perfect body, it is important to note that liposuction is not a weight loss treatment.

A tummy tuck reportedly ranges from N500,000 to N1 million

It is an invasive procedure with major health risks and possible complications. Here is what to expect with liposuction:

During surgery

Adverse reaction to anaesthesia

Injuries or puncture wounds to organs

Shock

Nerve damage

Death

ALSO READ: The quest for the perfect body is leading Nigerian women down dangerous paths

Post surgery

Blood or fat clots

Infections

Bleeding or fluid leaking under the skin

___9107406___2018___11___15___11___liposuction-surgery

Swelling

Heart or kidney problems

Death

During recovery

Infections

Changes in skin sensation or body shape

Temporary numbness, bruising, pain, swelling, and soreness

Skin irregularities — your skin could become bumpy, wavy or withered

Skin color changes

Fat embolism — This is when pieces of fat loosened during the surgery get trapped in a blood vessel, the lungs or the brain.

For the various kinds of liposuction, see here.