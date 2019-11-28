- Liposuction, also known as lipoplasty, liposculpture suction, lipectomy or lipo, is a kind of cosmetic surgery that involves the extraction of fat from the body.
- It is done on the abdomen, thighs, buttocks, neck, chin, upper and backs of the arms, calves, and back.
- Like most invasive procedures, it carries certain health risks. Business Insider explores some of these issues below.
Liposuction is regarded as the most common cosmetic operation in the United States with over 300,000 procedures are carried out every year.
Here in Nigeria, it is a relatively new practice that is becoming popular especially with young women.
While many consider this as a great way to achieve the perfect body, it is important to note that liposuction is not a weight loss treatment.
It is an invasive procedure with major health risks and possible complications. Here is what to expect with liposuction:
During surgery
- Adverse reaction to anaesthesia
- Injuries or puncture wounds to organs
- Shock
- Nerve damage
- Death
Post surgery
- Blood or fat clots
- Infections
- Bleeding or fluid leaking under the skin
- Swelling
- Heart or kidney problems
- Death
During recovery
- Infections
- Changes in skin sensation or body shape
- Temporary numbness, bruising, pain, swelling, and soreness
- Skin irregularities — your skin could become bumpy, wavy or withered
- Skin color changes
- Fat embolism — This is when pieces of fat loosened during the surgery get trapped in a blood vessel, the lungs or the brain.
