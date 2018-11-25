Lion King trailer hits 224 million views globally in 24 hours

news

Disney's Lion King teaser trailer hits 224 million views globally in 24 hours.

The news was announced via Instagram on November 24, 2018, by the studio's official account.

Appreciating fans for setting the new record, Disney wrote, "To our entire pride: Thank you for helping the teaser trailer for #TheLionKing become the most-viewed Disney trailer debut ever as it reached a record-breaking 224.6 million global views in 24 hours!"

Disney released the first teaser trailer for the remake on November 23, 2018. It got almost 2 million views on Instagram.

It featured the animals from one of the most iconic parts - the moment the young cub Simba, Mufasa's heir, is revealed on Pride Rock, as well as a voiceover from Mufasa (James Earl Jones).

Lion King ended up trending on Twitter with over 320k tweets.

Set to hit cinemas on July 19, 2019, the remake of the 1995 film features Beyonce; Chiwetel Ejiofor; Donald Glover, Seth Rogan as Pumbaa, John Oliver as Zazu and is directed by Jon Favreau.

Disney's Lion King takes over from Avengers: Infinity War which held the old record with 238 million views in 2017.

