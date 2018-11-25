Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lion King trailer hits 224 million views globally in 24 hours

Lifestyle Lion King teaser trailer hits 224 million views globally in 24 hours

The 2019 remake just became the most-viewed Disney trailer debut ever.

  • Published:
Lion King trailer hits 224 million views globally in 24 hours play The Lion King remake has been compared to the original (Disney)

Disney's Lion King teaser trailer hits 224 million views globally in 24 hours.

The news was announced via Instagram on November 24, 2018, by the studio's official account.

Appreciating fans for setting the new record, Disney wrote, "To our entire pride: Thank you for helping the teaser trailer for #TheLionKing become the most-viewed Disney trailer debut ever as it reached a record-breaking 224.6 million global views in 24 hours!"

 

ALSO READ: 11 things you probably didn't know about the making of 'The Lion King'

Disney released the first teaser trailer for the remake on November 23, 2018. It got almost 2 million views on Instagram.

It featured the animals from one of the most iconic parts -  the moment the young cub Simba, Mufasa's heir, is revealed on Pride Rock, as well as a voiceover from Mufasa (James Earl Jones).

View this post on Instagram

July, 19, 2019. #TheLionKing

A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios) on

 

Lion King ended up trending on Twitter with over 320k tweets.

Set to hit cinemas on July 19, 2019, the remake of the 1995 film features Beyonce; Chiwetel Ejiofor; Donald Glover, Seth Rogan as Pumbaa, John Oliver as Zazu and is directed by Jon Favreau.

Disney's Lion King takes over from Avengers: Infinity War which held the old record with 238 million views in 2017.

See reactions from Nigerian Twitter here.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle A man bought a storage unit for $500 from 'Storage Wars' star...bullet
2 Lifestyle Here's what your favorite emojis looked like 10 years agobullet
3 Lifestyle I drove a $50,000 Ford Mustang GT and a $52,000 Chevy...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Everything did not end as planned on Sunday's "The Walking Dead" for Aaron and Jesus.
Lifestyle 'The Walking Dead' just ended on a major shock and fans are devastated
This was one of the most frustrating moments on "The Walking Dead."
Lifestyle The most shocking deaths on 'The Walking Dead' ranked
If you're sad that you'll never get to see Jesus and Aaron on screen, you may be more sad you'll have never seen Jesus' actual boyfriend on "The Walking Dead."
Lifestyle 'The Walking Dead' star says there was an extra scene of him cut on the show with a boyfriend
Aaron, Daryl, Michonne, Eugene, and more are introduced to the Whisperers on the season nine mid-season finale of "The Walking Dead."
Lifestyle 'I would have been frustrated if we didn't get an answer': 'The Walking Dead' showrunner explains why a big reveal was made on Sunday's episode and teases what's ahead for next year
X
Advertisement