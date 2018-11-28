Like Dangote, Femi Otedola donates N2 billion to a school

news

Following in the footsteps of fellow Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola has donated N2 billion to a school.

Encomium reports that the Augustine University (AUI) in Epe, Lagos state is getting a new Engineering Faculty courtesy of the Forte Oil chairman, who is an indigene of the Local Government Area.

The foundation for the building, worth N2 billion, was laid at a quiet ceremony on November 27, 2018.

It was attended by the billionaire businessman, his mother, Lady Doja, and His Grace, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins.

Otedola took to his verified Twitter account to share pictures and a video of the event.

Most Rev Martins is the Catholic archbishop of Lagos and the proprietor of the institution, which was approved on February 25, 2015.

Aliko Dangote's humanitarian work

While Otedola donated N2 billion to one institution, Africa's richest man has spent over the same amount on Nigeria's education system in 2018.

According to the Managing Director and CEO of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Zouera Youssoufou, education is a major priority for the continent's richest man.

Through his philanthropy organisation, the businessman has contributed over N2.6 billion to various schools across the country.

They include Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) hostel - N1 billion, University of Ibadan, School of Business - N300 million, and a N1.2 billion ultra-modern business school to Bayero University (BUK) in Kano.

In spite of these contributions, the billionaire businessman has expressed his desire to do more, adding that he aspires to become the biggest philanthropist in Africa.

Dangote was recently named one of the 100 most influential philanthropists in the world as a result of all his kind deeds.