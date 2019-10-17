The World Giving Index, an annual ranking of people’s generosity.

West African country, Liberia has been ranked the topmost in the world when it comes to countries around the world that help strangers.

According to the ranking, the country which is struggling to rebuild its economy is good at helping strangers.

In arriving at the ranks, the group considered how much money people donate to charity and how much time people give to volunteering.

Even though Liberia placed first when it comes to helping strangers, the country was 17th in the overall rankings for generosity after a 10-year study that surveyed 1.3 million people across the globe.

However, Kenya was ranked as the most generous country in Africa and the 11th most generous in the world over the last 10 years.

Even though most African countries performed well in the index, they did not place higher in the overall rankings.

Meanwhile, the United States of America was ranked the world’s most generous country over the last 10 years.

However, China had the lowest Index score over the 10 years and is the only country that appears in the bottom.

There were seven African countries in the top 10 in that category of helping strangers.

Liberia (first), Sierra Leone (second), Kenya (fourth), Zambia (fifth), Uganda (sixth), Nigeria (seventh) and Malawi (joint 10th).