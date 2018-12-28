A new report has predicted that Lagos state will become a megacity by 2030.

It also ranks the Nigerian city as the fastest-growing city overall in the 2017–2030 timeline.

Cairo in Egypt, Luanda, the capital of Angola, and Tanzania's Dar Es Salaam joins Lagos as the emerging global megacities.

Lagos state set to be one of the world's megacities in 2030.

This is according to a forecast from Euromonitor International as reported by the World Economic Forum.

After analysing the megacity landscape, the world's leading market research company have estimated that there will be 39 new megacities by the year 2030.

One of these new places is Lagos state, Nigeria's largest urban area which will now be joining the likes of popular cities like London, Tokyo, Los Angeles, and Paris.

Due to rapid urbanization and population growth, the West African city has been ranked as the fastest-growing city overall in the 2017–2030 timeline.

By the next twelve years, Lagos will house 9% of the global population (at last 10 million people), contribute 15% of the world's GDP and take up about 3% of global land mass.

Africa's megacities in 2030

The Nigerian state is not the only African city on this list. Cairo in Egypt, Luanda, the capital of Angola, and Tanzania's Dar Es Salaam are some of the five new megacities.

Luanda

Between 2017–2030, the population in Angola's capital is expected to increase by 60%.

Cairo

This Egyptian city is estimated to become Africa's biggest megacity at 29.8 million people with over 50% real GDP growth in the next twelve years.

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvXSI2qX4AIIoEq.jpg

Dar Es Salaam

Tanzania's economic capital is expected to grow almost as fast as Luanda.