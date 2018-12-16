Pulse.ng logo
Lagos and Abuja are the most visited cities in Africa in 2018

Lagos, located in Nigeria, West Africa, tops the list.

Lagos and Abuja are the most visited cities in Africa in 2018 play

Jumia Travel has released its 2018/2019 Hospitality Report Africa.

It revealed the most visited cities in Africa. They are:

Lagos

Located in Nigeria, West Africa is a popular city called Lagos. It is often regarded as the largest city in the country. It is known for its beach resorts, cultural artefacts, concerts and public events. Lagos also has some pretty great hotels.

The National Theatre is a major tourist attraction in Lagos play

Abuja

Also located in the aforementioned West African county is Abuja. Nigeria's capital city is home to highly rated hotels, cool restaurants, tourist spots like the Jabi Lake and several parks.

Nairobi

This is the capital and the largest city of Kenya. It has a large game reserve called Nairobi National Park and a well-regarded elephant orphanage operated by the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. Other top sights include the Karen Blixen Museum and the Giraffe Centre.

Uhuru Park is a beautiful inner city park in Nairobi  play

Mombasa

This is a seaport city, also located in Kenya. It is often regarded as the country's main tourist destination. It offers diverse marine life, rich culture and world-class hotels.

Lagos and Abuja are the most visited cities in Africa in 2018 play

Ghana

Accra's capital has a lot of wildlife, secluded beaches, incredible museums and rainforests.

