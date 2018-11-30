Pulse.ng logo
Kylie Jenner wore a $1,090 zip-up denim jumpsuit that puts a modern spin on a retro look

Kylie Jenner paired her IRO Paris jumpsuit with ankle-length snakeskin boots and a vintage Dior saddle bag.

Kylie Jenner put a modern spin on the denim-on-denim trend. play

  • Kylie Jenner wore a denim jumpsuit while shopping in New York City on Thursday.
  • She paired the $1,090 jumpsuit by IRO Paris with ankle-length snakeskin boots and a Dior saddle bag.
  • The zip-up, fitted design added a modern touch to the retro look.

Kylie Jenner seems to be deviating from her typical style lately. She made a bold move with some striking red pants on Tuesday, and later in the week turned her attention to a more retro look.

On Thursday, Jenner went shopping in New York City wearing a $1,090 jumpsuit by IRO Paris that puts a modern spin on the denim-on-denim trend.

The jumpsuit has a zip-up design in the front and an overturned gray lambskin collar. It also had a more fitted design than the typical flowy nature of modern jumpsuits.

She completed the look with a pair of ankle-length snakeskin boots and a vintage Dior saddle bag.

Jenner is currently joining her boyfriend Travis Scott on the road as he travels for his Astro World Tour. She previously revealed in a YouTube video that she always gets an extra hotel room all of the outfits she's seen wearing while out and about.

